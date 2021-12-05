ISL 2021: Jamshedpur takes on wounded ATK Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC will be looking to exploit the psychological vulnerability of last year’s runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan when it hosts the latter at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The ATKMB side is still licking its wounds after suffering one of its worst defeats when it went down 1-5 against the reigning champion Mumbai City FC in its last outing. Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle would be trying to utilise the opportunity to see his team regaining the winning touch.



Jamshedpur had dropped two points when it squandered its lead to be held 1-1 by Hyderabad FC in the previous outing. Coyle’s team created a lot of chances but its attack failed to capitalise them and had to settle for a draw eventually. Jamshedpur is currently placed fifth in the table, a rung behind ATKMB, and this will be a big reason for them to seek a win.

“We have never qualified to the play-offs so we have to work bit-by-bit to get better. We have to concentrate on what we are doing and we are doing well. We have to keep that going,” said Coyle before the match.



For the ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas, the best way to recover is to forget the result of the previous match.

“We have to continue with our philosophy, step by step in every match. We cannot take one match’s result into the next match because in this league you play the next match in three days. So, we have to bounce back,” Habas said.