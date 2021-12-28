ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021: SC East Bengal parts ways with Manuel Diaz The Red and Golds have endured a torrid ISL campaign thus far with four points from eight matches with no wins. Team Sportstar 28 December, 2021 17:25 IST Both Jose Manuel Diaz and Angel Puebla Garcia have left SC East Bengal. - Focus Sports/ISL Team Sportstar 28 December, 2021 17:25 IST Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal on Tuesday confirmed that head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has left the club due to personal reasons.The club also announced Diaz's deputy Angel Puebla Garcia's departure. Assistant coach Renedy Singh will take over charge as interim head coach.The Red and Golds have endured a torrid campaign thus far with four points from eight matches with no wins.East Bengal CEO Col. Shivaji Samaddar said: "We thank Jose and Angel for their contribution and support to the team in the ongoing season. I wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours."East Bengal will next take on Bengaluru FC on January 4 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :