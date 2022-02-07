ISL 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan bids for consistency against red-hot Hyderabad

ATK Mohun Bagan’s aspirations of regaining a spot in the play-offs will be tested against the current Indian Super League (ISL) league leader Hyderabad FC at Bambolim on Tuesday.

Looking at the recent performances of the two opponents, Hyderabad is on a three-match winning streak and enjoys a three-point lead at the top of the current standings. Hyderabad has 26 points from 14 games and thus enjoys a clear advantage on points over ATKMB, which is positioned at a distant sixth with 20 points from 12 matches.

Mohun Bagan has played two matches less in comparison but still appears to be rusty in picking up two draws and a win in the last three appearances ever since it restarted its campaign after the 18-day COVID-19 induced break.



Hyderabad’s progress to the top has been powered by the good form of its attack-line spearheaded by the seasoned Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, whose prolific scoring ability has already made him one of the top scorers of the ISL history with 49 goals to his name. Having already scored 14 goals in the season, Ogbeche is also way ahead in the golden boot race.



One can get a measure of Hyderabad’s consistently good striking record from the fact the team has already scored 33 goals, which is clearly better than any other side in the league so far. If Hyderabad continues the winning form against ATK Mohun Bagan, it will be extending its personal record of most wins in a row.