ISL 2022: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan called off due to Covid outbreak

The Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone the match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan scheduled to be played on Thursday at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Assessing the situation based on the advice of the league's medical team, Kerala Blasters FC is unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match.



The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda as part of a double header. The match was originally scheduled for January 8.