ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2022: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan called off due to Covid outbreak Assessing the situation based on the advice of the league's medical team, Kerala Blasters FC is unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match. Team Sportstar 19 January, 2022 21:06 IST Kerala Blasters is the current ISL league leader. - ISL Team Sportstar 19 January, 2022 21:06 IST The Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone the match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan scheduled to be played on Thursday at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.RELATED | ISL to soldier on despite COVID concerns Assessing the situation based on the advice of the league's medical team, Kerala Blasters FC is unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match.The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda as part of a double header. The match was originally scheduled for January 8. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :