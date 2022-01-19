News

ISL 2022: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan called off due to Covid outbreak

Assessing the situation based on the advice of the league's medical team, Kerala Blasters FC is unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 January, 2022 21:06 IST

Kerala Blasters is the current ISL league leader.   -  ISL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 January, 2022 21:06 IST

The Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone the match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan scheduled to be played on Thursday at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

RELATED | ISL to soldier on despite COVID concerns

Assessing the situation based on the advice of the league's medical team, Kerala Blasters FC is unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match.

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda as part of a double header. The match was originally scheduled for January 8.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App