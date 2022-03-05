ISL 2022: Bengaluru FC rides on Chhetri goal to beat SC East Bengal

Bengaluru FC finished its Indian Super League (ISL) season on a winning note as it beat bottom-placed SC East Bengal by captain Sunil Chhetri’s solitary goal at Vasco on Saturday.

The win helped the former champion Bengaluru end the season on the sixth spot with 29 points after eight wins and five draws. East Bengal's disappointments compounded as it finished at the bottom (11th spot) of the standings with 11 points earned from just one win and eight draws.



Chhetri created the difference in the opening half converting a half-chance into a goal in the 24th minute. Showing why he is still considered the best forward of the country, Chhetri chested down a Bruno Silva floater, beat his marker and finished with a powerful shot along the ground. The alacrity and precision with which Chhetri finished the move reflected the class that defines the 37-year-old striker, who also picked up his 51st goal of the tournament.



East Bengal earned the first good opportunity in the 22nd minute when the young forward Subho Ghosh pressed down BFC defender Ajay Chhetri, snatched the ball and set up Antonio Perosevic open inside the opposition box. The Croatian forward, who was in a one-on-one situation with the BFC goalkeeper Lara Sharma, and tried a snap attempt but saw the latter showing good reflexes to palm the ball out.

Sharma had to come to the aid of the team on more occasions as East Bengal earned quite a few chances to equalise later in the game but found the BFC ‘keeper keeping the side at bay.