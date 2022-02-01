ISL 2022: East Bengal faces Chennaiyin in a fight to regain lost ground

SC East Bengal will resume the hunt for its second win of Indian Super League (ISL) season when it takes on Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.

East Bengal, which is lying at the bottom of the current league table after successive losses following its first win, saw its worries compounded after the heart-breaking loss against traditional rival ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous round.

RELATED | ISL 2022: Mumbai City FC seals loan move for Chhangte from Chennaiyin FC

The team’s new Spanish coach Mario Rivera sought to prepare the team keeping the positives of the derby encounter, which his side lost conceding three goals in the second-half added time.

“For professional teams, when you lose a match, you have to keep the good things, eliminate the bad things and start from scratch in the next match. It will be nothing different for us,” Rivera sought to set the team in the right frame of mind before the next match. Having technically lost the chance to make it to the play-offs, Rivera’s side (on nine points from 14 matches) will now be looking to improve its position in the league standings.

For visitor Chennaiyin FC, which is now placed seventh in the table (18 points from 13), a win will get the team back in the top-four. This will be the foremost consideration for the side as it looks to brush aside the 0-3 loss against Bengaluru FC in the previous match. Then there was the news of Lallianzuala Chhangte moving to Mumbai City FC on loan.

Head coach Bozidar Bandovic while ruing the loss of the key winger said the team will do well with the available resources. “I always believed in the team and the next seven games are going to be tough. Our next game is very important. As I said before, it is going to be a big success if we play in the top-four,” Bandovic said.