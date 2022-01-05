ISL 2022: Jamshedpur seeks revival in clash against NEUFC

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will look to return to winning ways as it takes on NorthEast United (NEUFC) in Match 51 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday.

The Red Miners secured its last win on December 14 and has managed to earn just two points from three games since and lost its last match 1-0 to Chennaiyin FC.

On Jamshedpur's way stands NEUFC striker Deshorn Brown, who spoiled JFC’s party the last time these two sides met. Khalid Jamil, NEUFC’s head coach, said that his team would “aim for three points and nothing less”.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, sits second from the bottom in the table, with three losses in its last three games, and will be without Khassa Camara, who is on national duty with Mauritania for the African Cup of Nations.

It had lost its midfield talisman, Federico Gallego, earlier in the season with an injury and will also be without winger Gani Nigam, as confirmed by the head coach.

“We know that we’re capable of winning games and that’s what we need to do,” JFC coach Owen Coyle told the press before the match.

As the ISL reaches its mid-point, both sides will try to secure three crucial points, either to get into top-four or to keep hopes of the same, alive (for NEUFC).