ISL 2022: Keen contest on the cards as ATKMB meets Hyderabad FC

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will be looking to carry forward its newly gained momentum under new coach Juan Ferrando when it takes on one of the title contenders of the Indian Super League, Hyderabad FC, at Fatorda on Wednesday.

Ever since Ferrando arrived to replace Antonio Lopez Habas, under whom ATKMB had remained winless for four rounds, the last year’s runner-up has regained its winning rhythm.

It beat FC Goa 2-1 in its last appearance to bounce back into the top-four in the current league standings.

This promises to make the contest quite keen as Hyderabad FC presents even stronger credentials as a team that has remained unbeaten in the last seven rounds. And Hyderabad is coming into the match after drubbing Odisha FC 6-1 in its previous outing.



Manolo Marquez-coached Hyderabad is presently in the second spot with 15 points from eight matches while Mohun Bagan occupies the fourth spot with 14 points it earned from its eight outings. “It will be an amazing game. We have similar styles. Hyderabad too likes to play football. They have good players,” Ferrando said about the upcoming contest.



“We are against a good opponent tomorrow and hope to continue the momentum that has taken us this far. We have faced big opponents in the past and have done well. Hope we can play in our style and win,” Marquez said about Hyderabad’s chances.

Both sides possess a potent attack and it will be interesting to see which gets its best combination together to find the target more effectively.