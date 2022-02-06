ISL 2022: Confident East Bengal faces struggling Odisha

SC East Bengal will continue its search for winning form as it hosts Odisha FC in an ISL-8 fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

The red and gold outfit would be seeking inspiration from its second half performance against former champion Chennaiyin FC, which it held to 2-2 draw after conceding two early goals in the previous outing.

RELATED | ISL 2021-22: FSDL releases revised schedule for remaining matches

The result cheered up the slackening spirits of the side as it moved to 10th spot, after a long stay at the bottom of the table, with 10 points from 15 games.

The dominating show in the second half against Chennaiyin seemed to bring out the true potential of East Bengal, which proved to be an easy prey for its opponents dishing out thus far for its below par performances. The Kolkata giant would be looking to continue the fight with renewed vigour against Odisha and bag the second win of the tournament.

“The performance against Chennaiyin FC in the second half was one of our best. It will be right up the list, along with the first half of the last Kolkata derby. The players are professional, they are hungry to score more goals and win every match,” East Bengal coach Mario Rivera said.

Odisha FC, which has not won a game in the last three matches, will be hoping to get back to winning ways to keep the semifinal hopes alive. Odisha is currently placed eighth with 18 points from 14 outings.

“There are still a lot of points to play for and we certainly have our chances. We are only focused on winning the match tomorrow,” coach Kino Garcia said ahead of the clash. For that Odisha will be looking at the way it prevailed over East Bengal 6-4 in an exciting contest in the first phase.