ISL: Kerala Blasters extends Head Coach Vukomanovic's contract till 2025

Indian Super League side, Kerala Blasters FC has extended the contract of its Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic for three more years til 2025, the Indian Super League (ISL) side confirmed on Monday.

The Serb had taken the Blasters to the ISL Final in his first season in charge. "I am very pleased and happy with this contract extension. Hope that we all will have even more motivation to be better in next seasons,” Ivan said.

“Since we started our cooperation last year, I felt the right energy and emotion around this beautiful club. I was immediately attracted by people leading this project, by fans, and Kerala.

Under his tutelage, Kerala Blasters went on a 10-match unbeaten run and climbed to the top of the table for the first time in club history. The club recorded its highest goals scored, highest points obtained, highest number of wins and least number of losses with him in charfe.

Karolis Skinkys, the Sporting Director of KBFC, said, “I'm happy that we agreed on a three-year deal with Ivan. He adapted seamlessly and is an integral part of the Blasters family. I think it is an important move for our club, and we now have a strong base to continue our work with consistency and achieve more goals."