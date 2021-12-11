ISL: Kerala Blasters keen to build momentum with clash against East Bengal

Victory tastes very sweet. And after tasting his first victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, against Odisha FC in the last game, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic wants the lovely taste to linger longer.

“It's a nice feeling when you win and as a team we want to continue that. In football, you have teams, we call them 'sometimes team' or 'sometimes players', you know they are good some times. The great teams and players, they are good every time. We want to become an 'every time team',” said the Serbian ahead of Saturday's match against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Mormugao.

“So, whatever happens on the pitch, we want to show energy. In the last game, everyone was fighting for points till the end, this is what we would like to do.”

The Blasters have five points from a win, a loss and two draws while East Bengal is at the bottom of the league table with just two points and without a win. But Vukomanovic would not take Jose Manuel Diaz's boys, who lost 3-4 against FC Goa in its last game, lightly.

“East Bengal is a good team. All the games are different. We are trying out different styles and from time to time, we want to change these things and explore styles depending on our opponent,” said Vukomanovic.

The Blasters will be without their main goalkeeper Albino Gomes, who picked up a knee injury in the last match.

“But there other good young goalkeepers ike (Prabhsukhan) Gill,” said the coach.