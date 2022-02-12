ISL 2021-22 Live ATKMB vs NEUFC: When and where to watch, updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates.

MATCH PREVIEW

ATK Mohun Bagan will be seeking to resume from where it left off in its previous win against current leader Hyderabad FC when it meets the bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in a return phase fixture of the ISL-8 at Fatorda on Saturday.

ATKMB is on a nine-game unbeaten run and is positioned in the fourth place of the table with 23 points from 13 matches, which is six less than Hyderabad FC (on 29 points).

Having regained a place in the play-off zone with the previous win, ATKMB will be aspiring to reach the top of the heap by maintaining the winning form. NorthEast United, which has not won a game in its last nine outings, thus gives ATKMB the psychological advantage before the start. The Highlanders have just 10 points from 16 games and is virtually out of contention for a playoff spot.

The ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando chose to be circumspect looking at a big list of injuries in the side. Beginning with the Fijian striker, Roy Krishna, many names in ATKMB’s foreigner roster are nursing injuries of varying degrees.

The Spanish coach hoped that his medical staff will able to help the players recover in time. “For the next few matches, the responsibility will be on the medical staff and fitness coach, because it is about recovery."

"The fixtures have us playing frequent matches, so it is impossible to prepare the team in training sessions as the players remain very tired. The solution, in this case, is for the medical staff to prepare a good recovery,” said Ferrando before the match.

