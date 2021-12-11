ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score: Tiri starts for Mariners

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

6:55pm: Two fresh faces in the Chennaiyin XI as Edwin Vanspaul and Lukasz Gikiewicz make their first starts. The duo replaces Mirlan Murzaev and Rahim Ali.

6:40 pm: Three changes for the Mariners as Tiri returns to the squad after recovering from an injury! Deepak Tangri also returns to the XI after a one game suspension. Liston Colaco also makes the line up after being benched the previous game.

IN: Tiri, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco | OUT: Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues

6:30pm: Team news!

ATK Mohun Bagan starting XI: Amrinder Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh; Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC starting XI: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Edwin Vanspaul; Lukasz Gikiewicz

6:15pm: Missed Odisha FC's narrow 1-0 win over NorthEast United yesterday? Fret not, we've got your covered! Here's a recap of the game -

6pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up today -

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI: Amrinder Singh; Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Pritam Kotal; Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh; Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko; Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Rahim Singh

Roy Krishna will spearhead ATK Mohun Bagan's goal-scoring duties. - Focus Sports/ISL

5:45pm: A win today for Chennayin FC would take the Marina Machans to the second spot on the league table, while a victory for ATK Mohun Bagan would see the side move to the third position. Here's the ISL points table n full - ISL 2021-22 Points Table: Odisha FC climbs to second spot

- MATCH PREVIEW: Chennaiyin braces for ATK Mohun Bagan challenge -

Chennaiyin FC will hope to continue its unbeaten run in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) when it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

The former champion has won two games so far and played a goalless draw in its last game against SC East Bengal.

Even though CFC struggled to find the back of the net in its last game despite creating several chances, the team has been solid in defence, having conceded just one goal from three matches.

It is a strategy that the team will likely employ on Saturday as well and coach Bozidar Bandovic highlighted it as one of the positives to come out of the last game.

“I was happy defensively, in attack and even in set pieces, we were dangerous. But we need to improve in scoring the goal. The last pass, the last decision, we need to put the ball in the net,” said Bandovic on the team’s learnings from the last game.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, comes into the game after two defeats and will need to find the winning form it showed in the opening two fixtures. The team will quickly need to shore up its defence as it has been leaking goals in its last two matches, something both Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC exploited well to post convincing wins.

After the twin defeats, coach Antonio Lopez Habas said, “It is about bringing back the confidence of our side. I consider my players the best in the world. We have to continue with the same energy and demonstrate that we are the best."

Where to watch?