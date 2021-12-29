ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa LIVE: Goa looks for goals against Ferrando's side

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa clash being played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you pre-match buildup and live updates from the ISL match.

16' Tiri tries to start an attack and passes the ball for Boumous, who misses it and the ball goes out for a throw in

14' Foul! Noguera tries to go for the ball, but Subhasish takes the ball, switching to his other feet and goes down on Noguera's challenge

12' Boumous tries to build an attack from scratch, goes on in a run along the left, but goes to the ground in the box, demanding a enalty. The referee is not interested.

10' ATKMB tries to go on attack on the other end, with Colaco making a run along the left, but Seriton marks him well to stop the attack in its tracks

8' Save! Another attack from FC Goa as Devendra cuts in from the right, beats the ATKMB defence and goes for goal, but Amrinder saves it comfortably

7' Noguera and Seriton pair up for another attack for FC Goa, but Noguera's cross is cleared away. FC Goa finally looks to be in the game

5' Chance! FC Goa's free kick is received by Nemil, who turns and shoots, but the ball is just off-target

4' The match has been played in the Goa half for the most part of the game so far, but Ortiz looks to be back in familiar form, pressing the ATKMB defence, as the ball goes back to Amrinder by the defence

2' ATK Mohun Bagan has started to press right from the start, but FC Goa is trying to not give spaces for Krishna and Boumous, who have been kept at bay at the moment

Kick off!

ATK Mohun Bagan in its green-and-maroon kit starts from the right to left while FC Goa, in white, starts from the other end.

7:23 pm: No changes for ATK Mohun Bagan as Ferrando decides to stick to the side that won against NorthEast United FC. FC Goa has made three changes, with Fox making his second start for the Gaurs and Muhammed Nemil makes his starting debut in the exciting contest.

7:20 pm: 10 Minutes to Kick-off!

ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa have met 16 times in the league and half of the results have ended in a draw, including its last meeting. ATK Mohun Bagan leads in the winning list with five wins, while Goa has three wins to its name.

7:05 pm: FC Goa is without a loss in its last four games, but has failed to secure a win in its last two. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, comes into the game with a win and two successive draws and will be looking to continue it winning tempo.

6:35 pm: Confirmed Line-ups:

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna.

FC Goa Starting XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Dylan Fox, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz.

6:15 pm: Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

6:00 pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera, Devendra Murgaonkar.

MATCH PREVIEW: Juan Ferrando in focus as ATK Mohun Bagan takes on FC Goa

Wednesday’s ISL clash at Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda will witness an unusual scene outside the playing field as Juan Ferrando will be giving directions to his players against a team that he had been in charge of till less than a fortnight ago.

Ferrando, who left FC Goa to join ATK Mohun Bagan, would certainly want to take full points off his former team. Meanwhile, the man who replaced him at Goa, Derrick Pereira, will be determined to deny him that pleasure.



He had a decent start to his new job a few days ago, as Goa drew 1-1 with Odisha, extending its unbeaten run to four matches. The side is placed eighth in the table with eight points from seven games.

ATK Mohun Bagan, which has three points more from the same number of games, is fifth. It should be in a confident frame of mind too, having just beaten NorthEast United 3-2. It was Ferrando's first game, having taken over the reins from Antonio Lopez Habas.

He admitted it was difficult to explain his feelings ahead of the match. “Now it is important for me to focus on (my new club),” he said. “And I wish all the best to FC Goa.”

Goa’s coach said his team would stick to its style against ATK Mohun Bagan. “We will put pressure on them and try to create opportunities,” said Pereira.

