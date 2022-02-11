ISL 2021-22 LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Chhetri starts for BFC

Welcome to Sportstar's highlights of this evening's Bengaluru fc vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates.

4' Naorem Rosham makes a run and crosses the ball into the box from the left, but Sana is there to clear it for a corner. The ball is eventually cleared by Ogbeche.

2' Foul! Joao Victor brings down HFC captain in the first foul of the game.

7:30 PM: Kick Off!

The Blues start from right to left with Hyderabad, in yellow, start from the other end.

7:20 pm: FORM - Bengaluru FC has remain unbeaten in nine of its last 10 games while Hyderabad FC has lost twice in its last 10 fixtures and the sides remain three points apart.

6:50 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Marco Pezzailuoli, Bengaluru FC Head Coach: "We're looking at ourselves because we're unbeaten in nine games. We've won our last few games, and we're in a better condition after quarantine. We got ten points from the last four games, which has been a good return that has given us confidence." "They (Hyderabad FC) lost their last game, which is an important point because it helps us spot some weaknesses. Our thinking is to not give them more chances. They have good offence. We need to be very compact. They are a very good team in transition, fast players in the offensive areas and Ogbeche is the man in the box, so we need to avoid counters." "We need to play our game, just like our last game against Hyderabad, where we dominated the second half. We'll have to make sure we make the chances count." Manolo Marquez, Hyderabad FC Head Coach: "I think that will be a difficult game for us, but it will be a difficult game for them too. Another thing that I want to say is that I am happy for Marco (Pezzaiuoli), for the coach, because as a coach, sometimes you receive a lot of criticism. And, now I want to look where are these people who criticised him? It was very easy to criticise when things are bad, and now they are silent." "I think Bengaluru, they have good players. They have a clear style that they play, they are very strong in some aspects and they have very good players in all the lines. And I think that will be very difficult for us. But I think that if we are in our best performance, it will be a very difficult one for them too."

6:32 pm: Confirmed Starting Line-ups out!!

Bengaluru Starting XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Roshan Naorem, Danish Farooq, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri (C), Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara

Hyderabad Starting XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Nim Dorjee, Joao Victor(C), Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

6:15 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad have met five times in the past and three of those clashes have ended in a draw. Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC have won a match each.

6:00 pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

Bengaluru Predicted XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri (C), Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem.

Hyderabad Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor(C), Aniket Jadhav, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

MATCH PREVIEW

One team is on top of the table. The other is on an unbeaten run of nine games. Friday’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC at Bambolim’s GMC Athletic Stadium, promises much. Only three points separate the two southern sides.

The Bengaluru men have reasons to believe that the momentum is with them. Their last loss was on December 11, when they went down 1-2 to FC Goa.

Since then, they recorded wins over Chennaiyin FC (twice), Mumbai City, Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC and drew the remaining matches as they rallied to climb to the third position. And they won their last three games in a row.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, is smarting from a 1-2 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan a couple of days ago. Manolo Marquez would want his boys to put that game behind them.

ALSO READ | Level of competition is higher at Mumbai City: Vinit Rai

“We can't win all games in a season,” the coach said. “We lost against a very good side. We now have to be focused against BFC. The fight is still open for a top-four place for many teams."

His counterpart Marco Pezzaiuoli said his team was in a better condition after the quarantine. “We got ten points from the last four games, which has been a good return,” he said. “(Against Hyderabad), we need to be very compact."

The match also brings face to face the two most successful strikers in ISL history -- Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad) and Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru). Both are on 49 goals – the Nigerian from 71 matches and the Indian 109.

Where can you watch the match?