ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live: Predicted line-ups, coaches' comments

6:15 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Marco Pezzaiuoli, Bengaluru FC Head Coach: "Jamshedpur are a physical team, they have a new player in (Daniel) Chima who brings a lot of speed, and can score a lot of goals. There are 6-7 teams who want to be in the top-four spot. Our last game was a good, tough game, but I think we did a little bit more than them on that night. They are a very pressing team like Kerala. They have a good mixture of experienced and young players. I think it will be a tough game for sure, but now after quarantine, we've had three games in seven days. We are still not back to our best, condition-wise, and that's something we want to work towards." Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur FC Head Coach: "It doesn’t surprise me that Bengaluru FC have elevated themselves. We played a draw with them in the first leg. I had said that they are a very good side, prior as well as after the game. They have got an outstanding coach. He is a very nice man. They have got a very good staff. They work very hard as a team. Young Roshan is growing in leaps and bounds. They have got talented players but so do we. And I am really looking forward to it."

6:00 pm: Here's how we think the two sides would line up for the match:

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Edmund Lalrindika, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima Chukwu

MATCH PREVIEW

Bengaluru FC (BFC), on an eight-game unbeaten streak, takes on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium (Bambolim) in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

BFC will have it tough against JFC, which has won its last three encounters.

“Jamshedpur is a very good physical team with a lot of quality players. They have added a new striker in (Daniel) Chima, who brings a lot of speed and can score goals,” BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said on Friday.

BFC was locked in a goalless draw against Jamshedpur in the reverse fixture. BFC will be without the services of Congolese striker Prince Ibara, who is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season.

JFC’s solid defence will be tough to crack. The side has kept a clean sheet in its last two games, and has only conceded four goals in six previous matches.

