ISL 2021-22 LIVE Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Mariners aiming for three points against the Marina Machans

24' Shot- Rahim Ali shoots from distance, which forces a save from Amrinder.

21' Krishna releases Liston with a nice through ball. Liston tries to get the better of his marker, Salam Ranjan but the latter stands his ground and snatches the ball away from Liston.

19' ATKMB enjoying more of the ball but CFC has not been shy in attacking its opponent's goal.

14' Shot- Liston cuts in and makes a surging run before getting his show away. It was a weak one and CFC keeper Samik gathers the ball easily.

10' Liston delivers a good ball inside the box from a corner. ATKMB players shout for a penalty but the referee waves away the protests.

7' Subhasish tries to slip a through ball to Manvir but Salam Ranjan puts in a good challenge to anticipate the ball.

5' Kauko tries to cross from the right flank but he loses possession after being crowded out by the CFC players.

3' Off the post- Early chance for ATKMB to clinch a lead as Krishna's shot cannons off the post and comes back into play.

1' Kickoff!

7:30 pm: And we are underway!

7:06 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Sabir Pasha on ATK Mohun Bagan:"When it comes to the match against ATK Mohun Bagan, we approach with a positive note. We know ATK Mohun Bagan will come all out, they are a good side and are scoring goals consistently and are in form. They are trying to win the championship or get a place in the top four. It is a very difficult match for us but we have an approach and we will go ahead with it. We will give our best in the match." Juan Ferrando on Chennaiyin FC's strong points: "With Chennaiyin, the midfielders are very strong and are hard-working, the likes of Thapa [Anirudh], Koman [Vladimir] because they are very strong players in some moments of the game. Also, everybody knows about Valskis [Nerijus], maybe this season was not the best for him but he’s a dangerous player in and around the box. In the last three games, he’s been closer to the box than in the last month. He knows the best position for him. It’s also necessary to talk about the defence of Chennaiyin, it’s a good and controlled team. The players close down the spaces and drop deep to take the ball and transition. In this case, they are incredibly good."

6:35 pm: Starting lineups are out!

Chennaiyin FC: Samik(GK); Jerry, Slavko, Salam, Reagan; Germanpreet, Edwin, Koman; Rahim, Valskis, Jobby.

Subs: Kaith(Gk), Dabas(GK); Devrani, Devender, Balaji; Meetel, Murzaev, Pasha, Lukasz.

Coach: Sabir Pasha.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder(GK); Subhasish, Sandesh, Tiri, Pritam; Tangri, McHugh, Kauko; Manvir, Colaco, Krishna.

Subs: Shaikh(GK); Rathi, Mehta, Prabir; Abhishek, Soosai, Lenny; Williams, Kiyan.

Coach: Juan Ferrando.

6:18 pm: When both teams met earlier in the season!

Goals from @colaco_liston and Vladimir Koman led to the spoils being shared in the previous meeting between @atkmohunbaganfc and @ChennaiyinFC in the #HeroISL



Who will come out on top tonight? #CFCATKMB #LetsFootball #ChennaiyinFC #ATKMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/jlOapbAmw7 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 3, 2022

6:00 pm: Our predicted xi for tonight's match!

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Germanpreet Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Edwin Vanspaul, Mirlan Murzaev and Nerijus Valskis.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco and David Williams.

5:45 pm: Head-to-head record of both teams!

The two sides have shared the field thrice, with ATK Mohun Bagan winning once while the rest of the matches have been draws, including the 1-1 draw in Match 25 earlier this season, meaning Chennaiyin FC is winless against the Mariners.

MATCH PREVIEW

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to extend its winning run and secure its second successive semifinal berth since joining the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) when it takes on Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda on Thursday.

A win will also see ATKMB, which regained its winning touch after successive draws in the previous match against Bengaluru FC, close the gap on the top and improve its chances of claiming the maiden League Winner’s Shield.

The Kolkata giant has made great progress under Spanish coach Juan Ferrando and is unbeaten in 14 games, which is the second longest unbeaten run in the ISL. ATK Mohun Bagan is currently placed third with 34 points from 18 games and has a chance to close in on current table-topper Jamshedpur FC (37 from 18) and second-placed Hyderabad FC (35 from 19). A point from the next match against eighth-placed Chennaiyin FC will be enough to see ATKMB through the play-offs but it needs more than a draw to keep the hopes of winning the League Shield alive.

Ferrando has been troubled by recurrent injuries to majority of his foreign attackers including Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna and David Williams but what has kept the team afloat has been the fine form of his Indian forwards in Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh. And in the absence of the regular names in the creative zone, Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko has shepherded the team with his fine play-making abilities. ATKMB will be hoping that the attack combination comes good once again.

For two-time champion Chennaiyin FC, the season turned sour in the second phase where it managed to win just once in the last nine games (it lost five and drew thrice). Interim coach Sabir Pasha would be hoping that his side is able to conjure a surprise in its final outing and upset ATKMB’s applecart.

