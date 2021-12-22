ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Score

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa (C), Germanpreet Singh, Mirlan Murzaev and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro (C), Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

5:45 PM- Teams news and Injury updates ahead of the match!!

Chennaiyin FC: There are no injury concerns for Chennaiyin FC apart from Rafael Crivellaro. The player is yet to play this season.

Kerala Blasters: Jorge Pereyra Diaz suffered muscle inflammation after a kick on the ankle against Mumbai City FC. However, the injury is not serious. He should be available for today's game.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL: Chennaiyin FC aims to continue winning run against Kerala Blasters

Former champions Chennaiyin FC will aim to carry on the winning run when it takes on Kerala Blasters FC in Match 38 of the Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin bounced back with a 2-1 victory in its last match which also helped it get back into the top four in the standings with 11 points.

The Blasters, on the other hand, with two wins, a loss and three draws, will be keen to build on a superb win over Mumbai City FC in the previous match and increase its tally from the current 9.

Chennaiyin FC’s head coach Bozidar Bandovic is aware of the challenges the Blasters pose, but is confident in his unit, saying they have developed a winning mentality.

“My players are very strong mentally. They show good attitude in every game and don’t give up till the end. This is how I like to build a team. Each team has their strengths and we need to use ours to win the games," Bandovic said at the online media interaction ahead of the game.

Chennaiyin holds an edge over the team from Kerala when it comes to the head-to-head record as it has emerged victorious on six occasions in its last 16 ISL meetings.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, has managed to win three while seven games have ended in draws.

"They (KBFC) are a good team and have secured a good win a couple of days ago. We need to have a good balance in attacking and defending. You need to prepare yourself according to the opponents. Like other teams, they also have strong individuals that we need to take care of," Bandovic said.

The CFC coach spoke about the importance of putting pressure on the opponents by creating chances and said, "It means nothing to me if you are playing attacking and not making chances. In most of the games we were dangerous as we created chances. If you see statistics, it will tell you clearly. For me, creating chances is more important. We will score goals".

The Blasters will be brimming with confidence after a hammering of the defending champions MCFC and coach Ivan Vukomanovic will be hoping the team continues in the same vein and that Sahal Abdul Samad can cause similar damage against CFC.

He would also be hoping the defence can keep the opposition strikers in check like the other teams.

Where to watch?