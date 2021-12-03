ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Live Score: Diaz eyes first ISL win

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bring you pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

CFC vs SCEB

7:25 PM: Five minutes to Kick off!

SC East Bengal sits second from bottom with no wins in the new campaign, while Chennaiyin has not lost a game so far. With both teams out on the ground after the warm-up, it looks to be a tight contest in Goa tonight.

7:10 PM: Neither Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal have managed to get a clear result in two of the matches that they played with the first ending 2-2 and the other as a goalless draw.

6:40 PM- OFFICIAL LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

Chennaiyin FC Playing XI: Kaith (GK); Reagan, Slavko, Narayan, Jerry, Ariel, Anirudh, Chhangte, Koman, Murzaev, Ali

Subs: Debjit (GK), Salam, Balaji, Edwin, Meetel, Germanpreet, Suhail, Jobby, Lukasz

Coach: Bozidar Bandovic

SC East Bengal Playing XI: Suvam (GK); Daniel, Tomislav, Joyner, Hira, Amarjit, Amir, Rafique, Sidoel, Naorem, Chima

Subs: Sankar Roy (GK), Adil, Prce, Raju, Sourav, Hnamte, Jairu, Perosevic, Haokip

Coach: Manolo Diaz

6:15 PM- Last time the teams played against each other, the match ended in a goalless draw. See how the match panned out.

The last time @ChennaiyinFC took on @sc_eastbengal in the #HeroISL, the game ended in a goalless draw!



Take a look at some of the best moments from their previous encounter #CFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/GepEFGg612 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 3, 2021

6:00 PM- Here is how we think the two teams will lineup today!!

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa (C); Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev; Rahim Ali.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Suvam Sen (GK); Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce (C), Hira Mondal; Naorem Singh, Amir Dervisevic, Mohammad Rafique, Bikash Jairu; Darren Sidoel, Antonio Perosevic.

5:45 PM- Form Guide of both teams heading into today's match.

Chennaiyin FC: Chennaiyin FC will be flying high heading into the match after beating NorthEast United FC 2-1 in its last match.

SC East Bengal: The Red and Gold Brigade lost a 10-goal thriller against Odisha FC in its last match where the Kalinga Warriors defeated them with a scoreline of 6-4.

Match Preview: ISL 2021: In-form Chennaiyin FC meets struggling East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC will look to make it a hat-trick of wins when it takes on a struggling SC East Bengal in its third Indian Super League match in Vasco da Gama on Friday.

The two-time champion is still trying to find its feet under new manager Bozidar Bandovic, but the team has managed to pull off two wins — against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC.

Against the Highlanders in the previous match, the team looked better organised than in the opener against HFC, and the 2-1 win will give it confidence.

Can do better

Speaking ahead of the match, Bandovic said, “We have a chance now to make three wins in a row. We need to be better, quicker and need to have good decisions. We had a very good start, and that is good for our confidence.”

East Bengal, on the other hand, has had a torrid start to its campaign with two losses and a draw.

Worrying factor

What would be more worrying for them is that it has been weak defensively, conceding 10 goals so far.

In its last fixture, it lost 4-6 to Odisha FC after a 0-3 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan. In the opening match, it played out a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.

PREVIOUS RESULTS OF BOTH TEAMS: CFC vs NEUFC - match recap OFC vs SCEB- match recap

Despite the setbacks, East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz looked at the positives after the last game saying, “The fact that we have started scoring goals is a big positive. It is an indication of the fact that the attacking line-up has started clicking together.

“But in football, it is a matter of balance. We need to focus on rectifying our mistakes and backing ourselves to win the first match,” he added.

Where to watch?