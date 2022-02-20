ISL 2021-22, LIVE Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch, match updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash, being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

MATCH PREVIEW

The contrasting patterns in the teams’ fortunes have been striking. Jamshedpur FC has won five of its last six matches and is sitting pretty in the third position on the points table. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC has been rudderless, having been winless in its last five matches, currently placed eighth.

The sacking of its head coach Bozidar Bandovic hasn’t solved any of its problems. But under the interim coach Syed Sabir Pasha, Chennaiyin seemed to put in some fight as it earned a 2-2 draw with Odisha FC in its last contest.

When the two sides clash on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa in the Indian Super League, indications are that Jamshedpur would be the odds-on favourite despite Chennaiyin having won the first leg.

“The boys really showed character [in its previous match against Odisha FC]. It is really difficult to come back after receiving 5 goals against FC Goa the other day. And to draw 2-2 after being down by a goal was great. The boys have to carry that in the next match (vs JFC). I am sure the boys will give a good fight,” said Sabir, at a virtual press conference on Saturday.

Sabir revealed that putting players in their comfortable playing positions, which was not the case with Bandovic, would be the key going forward. Defending Bandovic, Sabir continued: “He needed more time with [playing formation] his insistence on strengthening the defence. But he didn’t have much time.”

Jamshedpur, looking to make it to the last four for the first time, is in prime form and its coach Owen Coyle is eager to top the table and bag the ISL Winner’s League Shield.

Where can you watch the match?