ISL 2021-22 FC Goa 1-1 NorthEast United FC Highlights: Goa and NEUFC settle for a point after tense draw

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

7:00 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: FC Goa and NorthEast United have clashed 15 times in the past with the Gaurs emerging victorious five times, while NEUFC has won three matches. The remaining three have been draws.

6:35 pm: Confirmed Line-ups are out!

FC Goa Starting XI: Dheeraj (GK), Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Leander D' Cunha, Saviour Gama, Alexander Jesuraj, Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera and Jorge Ortiz.

NorthEast United FC Starting XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Deshorn Brown.

6:15 pm: Sportstar ACES Awards are back! Please vote and share the voting page with your network and get them to vote too.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE | Pick your favourite heroes and sporting moments for Sportstar Aces Awards 2022

6:00pm: Here's how we think the two sides would line up for the match:

FC Goa Predicted XI: Naveen Kumar (GK), Anwar Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Muhammed Nemil, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera and Jorge Ortiz.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Deshorn Brown.

MATCH PREVIEW

FC Goa will look to capitalise on its winning form under Derrick Pereira when it takes on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League on Friday.

Pereira’s side won its first match under him against Chennaiyin FC in the previous fixture and will look for a similar result against Khalid Jamil’s NEUFC, which beat Goa in the first leg, earlier this season.

The match will have two Indian coaches compete against each other with both having a point to prove with faltering ships under their charge.

"I am happy that Indian coaches are getting an opportunity to lead. If you give them a bit more opportunity and exposure they will flourish more and can prove themself in the highest levels," Pereira told the press.

"The table does not reflect the quality we have. The league is unpredictable but our focus right now is on the next match rather than focusing long term," he added.

ALSO READ| ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC postponed after one ATKMB player tests positive for COVID-19

NorthEast United, on the other hand, has won just one match since beating FC Goa in December last year and sits second from bottom on the table, without key players Khassa Camara and Federico Gallego.

But Jamil will find solace in the quality of Indian players in the league so far, with SC East Bengal starting an all-Indian side for the first time in the league’s history and nearly getting away with a draw against Jamshedpur FC.

“It will be a good challenge for our team,” he said.

Deshorn Brown, the Jamaican, will be instrumental in front with five goals to his name in the last two matches for NEUFC.

Goa will set its hopes high on Jorge Ortiz, who has scored one goal in each of the last three games, including the winner in its last match.

Pereira’s side will have the opportunity to climb four places and go close to the top four if it can pull off a win, while Jamil’s NEUFC, irrespective of the result, will stay second from the bottom in the table.

Where to watch?