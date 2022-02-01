ISL 2021-22 LIVE FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Updates; Predicted XI; When and where to watch

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's FC Goa vs Odisha FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

6:00pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

FC Goa Predicted XI: Naveen Kumar (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez (C), Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Devendra Murgaonkar and Airam Cabrera.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil (C), Gaurav Bora, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

5:47pm: Head-to-head record!!

FC Goa have had the better of Odisha FC on four out of five occasions while the fifth and last fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, making the Gaurs only the second team to remain undefeated against Odisha FC.

MATCH PREVIEW

Despite sitting on the eighth rung in the 11-team table, the road ahead looks promising for Odisha FC which plays FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Bambolim on Tuesday.

Odisha has 17 points from 13 games and a win on Tuesday will take it to the fifth spot with a good chance of making it to the top four and playoffs.

Odisha lost its last match 2-3 against Hyderabad FC, the current league leader, but it just needs to look at some of its earlier results for inspiration. It thrashed defending champion Mumbai City 4-2 earlier this month and had begun the season with a 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC.

“The last matches, we have been playing well. We didn't win or get points but the performance was quite good. The positives are that the team is brave to try things we are doing in training,” said Odisha coach Kino Garcia.

Meanwhile, the road ahead looks gloomy for Goa though it is just a step behind Odisha in the ninth spot with 14 points from as many matches. Goa has just one win to show from its last nine matches and one gets the feeling that time is running out on its chances of making the playoffs.

Goa was a bit unlucky – it hit the woodwork thrice – in its last match, a 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur and its previous encounter with Odisha ended in a 1-1 draw.

“Our intent is always to get three points and we will keep fighting. We will never give up,” said Goa's coach Derrick Pereira.

