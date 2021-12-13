ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Garcia starts for HFC; Camara absent from NEUFC squad

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

7:00 PM- Key players

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC): One of the most experienced strikers in ISL, Ogbeche's finishing prowess makes him a threat to the opponent. With three goals to his tally, Ogbeche is already the fifth top scorer in the league and will be eyeing to net more goals for his side.

Suhair VP (NorthEast United FC): Suhair has already notched a goal and an assist in four games and is turning out to be an influential player under head coach Khalid Jamil.

06:45 PM- Head-to-head record!!

In four separate meetings among the two sides, Hyderabad FC have been the triumphant one, defeating NorthEast United FC twice whereas the latter have won just once. The Highlanders’ last win against Hyderabad FC came in the 2019-20 season.

6:37 PM- Official lineups are out!!

Hyderabad FC Playing XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C), Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Rohit Danu and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Subs: Gurmeet (GK), Nim, Pritam, Aniket, Sahil, Abdul, Joel, Aaren, Javier,

Coach: Manuel Marquez

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (C) (GK), Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Mohamed Irshad, Joe Zoherliana, Hernan Santana, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur and Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

Subs: Mirshad, Provat, Gurjinder, Mashoor, Pragyan, Sehnaj, Rochharzela, Manvir, Lalkhawpuimawia

Coach: Khalid Jamil

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met last time!!

Relive @HydFCOfficial and @NEUtdFC's previous outing against each other which ended up in a hard-fought stalemate.



Which team will emerge as victors tonight? #HFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/KcS85n8n3j — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 13, 2021

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Hernan Santana (C), Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown, Sehnaj Singh, Mashoor Shereef.

5:45 PM- Injury updates from both the camps!!

Hyderabad FC: Hyderabad FC will be without Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir and Souvik Chakraborty for the match against NorthEast United.

NorthEast United FC: The Highlanders will be without long-term absentee Federico Gallego.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Confident Hyderabad takes on struggling NorthEast United

With two wins and a draw from four games, Hyderabad FC has got off to a good start in this season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22). Its rival on Monday, NorthEast United, on the other hand, is going through a tough phase, having lost three of its five matches.

The Highlanders have only won one of those games and have drawn one. Thus they are on four points and lying in the ninth spot, placed above only Bengaluru FC and East Bengal in the 11-team league. Hyderabad, with seven points, is in the fifth position.

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 Points Table

Hyderabad will come into the game high on confidence after having defeated Bengaluru FC in its last match. The lone goal in the game came from Bartholomew Ogbeche, which was his third goal in as many games. Hyderabad will hope the Nigerian striker continues with his early-season form.

PODCAST: Our reporters Aashin Prasad and N Sudarshan review matchweek 2 of the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League and analyse the teams and their performances in this episode of The Full Time Show. Listen in -

Coach Manolo Marquez indicated that Hyderabad would not take NorthEast lightly. “They played a good game and did not deserve to lose against Odisha,” he said. “This game will be difficult for us. Every team can beat the other team (in the ISL).”

NorthEast’s assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew expressed confidence that his boys would bounce back. “We played very well in the last game (against Odisha) but we could not do well in the final third,” he said. “The players are mentally very strong and they will bounce back.”

Where to watch?