ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Live Score: Ogbeche header cancels Dervisevic strike; HFC 1-1 SCEB

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

41' Off the post- Rafique with one of the sweetest shots you'll see as he took it on first-time from distance but the ball rattles the crossbar and comes back into play.

39' Ogbeche with a cheeky pass to Danu at the edge of the SCEB box. Danu gets a stab on the ball but it sails above the goal.

38' Penalty shout by SCEB as Hnamte is brought down inside the box but referee says nothing doing.

36' GOOOAAALLL!!! HYDERABAD EQUALISES!! ITS OGBECHE!! A great cross by Aniket Jadhav from the left flank and Ogbeche is at the right place at the right time to head the ball home.

34' The resulting freekick is flat and SCEB clears its lines. The Red and Gold Brigade counter and Rafique sends a measured pass to Chukwu. But the Nigerian botches his shot.

34' Good pressure by Hyderabad around the SCEB box. It has led to a freekick as Akash Mishra is fouled on the left flank.

Match resumes!!

Drinks break!!

29' Chance- Hnamte does brilliantly to shield the ball and slip a deft pass to Chima. The Nigerian, one-on-one with the keeper, tries to curl it at the far-post but his shot is off-target.

25' Gaikwad's initial long-throw is headed away by HFC. Joyner reaches the ball and sends a cross in but it is too heavy. Goalkick to HFC.

23' A solid challenge by Amarjit to snatch the ball form Aniket as the latter was looking for a cross.

20' GOOAAAALLL!!!! SC EAST BENGAL SCORES!! ITS DERVISEVIC!! A solid shot by Devrisevic goes right through the wall and beats Kattimani at his near-post.

19' Hnamte does well to snatch the ball from Danu. Then, he gets fouled by Chinglesana right at the edge of the HFC box.

17' HFC gets a freekick for Hnamte's challenge on Danu.

16' SCEB maintaining its defensive shape well for now but it has conceded the most number of first half goals in this season's ISL. 11 to be precise.

13' Save- Chianese finds an opening in Arindam's near-post and shoots but the SCEB skipper does well to get down and catch the ball.

10' Hyderabad players trying to find their rhythm by passing the ball around themselves. SCEB being made to chase the ball.

7' Clash of heads between SCEB's Devrisevic and HFC's Garcia. Garcia seems to have come off worse in that but he should be able to continue. No sign of a concussion.

5' Both teams are trying to press the opposition into losing possession of the ball.

2' A composed start by Hyderabad FC- the Nizams are playing possessional football and trying to find an opening to pierce the SC East Bengal in these opening minutes.

1' Kick-off!!

7:30 PM- And we are underway!!

ISL match recap of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters

7:15 PM- What are the coaches saying?

Manuel Marquez (Hyderabad FC head coach on the psychological advantage of playing the bottom-placed SC East Bengal team): "No, you have to play against each team. It's true that they are not the best at the moment. But it's true that if you look at three points from three draws, these are against Jamshedpur, Chennai, and Kerala. Then even against Goa, they lost 4-3. And they have a lot of chances to win the game, or to lose. We know that now the situation is difficult for them. But we have to be focused 100% on our game and in our style. Don't think if it's easy or not, because for sure it won't be easy." Manolo Diaz (SC East Bengal head coach on the absence of Antonio Perosevic): "Antonio Perosevic is an important player for the team who was playing regularly but there are other players who can play in his position, like Semboi Haokip, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Balwant Singh, so we are not perturbed by his absence."

7:00 PM- Key player for both teams!!

Joel Chianese (Hyderabad FC): The 31-year-old has two assists and a goal to his tally besides making 15 tackles, two interceptions, and four blocks in the six matches he has played for the club.

Tomislav Mrcela (SC East Bengal): Mrcela has been one of the dependable figures in an otherwise leaky defence of SC East Bengal. He has made 35 clearances, eight tackles, and six interceptions besides netting a goal in seven games.

6:45 PM- Head-to-head record!!

The two teams have met just twice. Hyderabad has won one of the encounters whereas the second encounter ended in a draw. SC East Bengal will hope to register its first win against Hyderabad in the competition.

6:35 PM- Official lineups are out!!

Hyderabad FC Playing XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (G), Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu.

Subs: Gurmeet (GK); Juanan, Nim, Pritam, Sahil, Abdul, Mark, Aaren, Javier.

Coach: Manuel Marquez

SC East Bengal Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK/C), Tomislav Mrcela, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Daniel Chukwu.

Subs: Suvam (GK); Daniel, Saikhom, Luwang, Jairu, Naorem, Balwant, Haokip, Siddhant.

Coach: Manolo Diaz

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

Here's a recap from when @HydFCOfficial & @sc_eastbengal faced each other in the #HeroISL 2020-21 season!



Who do you think will come out on top in tonight's encounter?

#HFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/E7pNa2fDa0 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 23, 2021

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (C), Tomislav Mrcela (C), Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu.

5:45 PM- Teams news and Injury updates ahead of the match!!

Hyderabad FC: The Nizams have no injury concerns as of now for the game.

SC East Bengal: Franjo Prce will be out with an ankle injury. Darren Sidoel trained with the squad for the first time today and is hopeful to start the next game against Bengaluru FC.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad looks to continue unbeaten run as it takes on East Bengal

Hyderabad FC will be aiming to improve its position in the league standings when it meets the bottom most resident SC East Bengal in an ISL fixture at Bambolim on Thursday. The Hyderabad franchise has been a greatly improved side maintaining an unbeaten streak of five matches. A win against East Bengal will hoist Hyderabad, currently on 11 points from six matches, to the second spot behind reigning champion Mumbai City FC (on 15 from seven).

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 Points Table

Hyderabad FC’s current form is based on the nice balance it has displayed between attack and defence. The combination of the Australian Joel Chianese and Nigerian Bartholomew Ogbeche in the attack has been quite incisive and helped the team notch up three wins so far. Defensively, Hyderabad has been equally good, conceding just five goals in six league matches.

PODCAST: Our reporters Aashin Prasad and N Sudarshan review matchweek 2 of the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League and analyse the teams and their performances in this episode of The Full Time Show. Listen in -

“We will try to win but we won't see the opponents as being placed in the bottom. It is true that SC East Bengal is not in the best of form but the three draws they have got this season came against teams in the top half of the table,” said the Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez.

An injury-riddled East Bengal, which is on an 11-match winless streak (including the last four matches in the previous season), will have to do something extraordinary to turn things around. “In the seven matches we have played, we conceded silly goals. The decision making has not been up to the mark,” said East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz.

Where to watch?