ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE: When and where to watch; Predicted XI; Match updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

6:15 pm: Head to head record!

Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC have played each other nine times previously, with the former winning four of those matches. The Islanders emerged victorious on three occasions, while the remaining two were draws.

6:00 pm: Here is how we think the two sides will line up tonight!

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Jitendra Singh, Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall (C), Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

MATCH PREVIEW

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, level on 25 points, have the chance to climb up to third in the table with a win.

The two sides will be eyeing the third spot as they prepare to clash against each other for the second time this season in the Indian Super League.

Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur is fourth in the table with 25 points from 14 games, while Mumbai City FC is fifth with the same number of points, having played a game extra.

Jamshedpur, which boasts of an impressive attack with the likes of Greg Stewart and Daniel Chima Chukwu, will be facing an in-form Mumbai, which is undefeated in four matches and has tightened its defence.

While Coyle said he is confident about his team’s ability to go toe-to-toe with any team in the league, he acknowledged the fight Mumbai has shown this season.

“It tells us that from the mentality point of view they [Mumbai City] have a very strong mentality but I know that because within the leadership they have good people in their staff and people are very knowledgeable. Even in their difficult period, they were still picking up draws here and there,” said Coyle in the pre-match press conference.

Sportstar ACES Awards: Click to vote for your favourite athletes

Mumbai started its title defence in prime fashion, clinching 15 points out of a possible 18 in the first six matches.

A mid-season slump by the Islanders saw them go on an eight-match winless run, but Des Buckingham’s men returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai will be wary of the threat posed by Owen Coyle’s men but can expect to have a psychological advantage given the 4-2 defeat it inflicted on the Men of Steel earlier in the season.

“The main thing is to concentrate on the game. We want more from our players and playing stuff. We just want to continue, whether it's Jamshedpur or in the games after. It is going to be a tough challenge. Defensively, we have tightened up in the last couple of games and I think that is going to be very important in this game,” Buckingham said in the pre-match press conference.

Where can you watch the match?