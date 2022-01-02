ISL 2021-22 Live Score Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of tonight's Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) fixture being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. This is Nihit Sachdeva bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

8:15pm: Here's what happened when both teams met last time:-

ISL 2020-21 highlights, CFC vs JFC: Sipovic own goal gives Jamshedpur 1-0 win vs Chennaiyin FC

8pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up today:-

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart and Jordan Murray.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh, Vladimir Koman.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin looking for a turn of fortunes against Jamshedpur

Chennaiyin FC will hope to have a better fortune in 2022 when it takes on Jamshedpur FC at GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday after ending the last year with three losses in its last four matches.

The two-time champion has had a terrible run with heavy losses against Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC in its last two matches.

The team’s strength in the initial set of matches was a compact defence and did not concede a lot of goals even as it struggled to score frequently.

However, in the last few matches, the tight defence has been brutally exposed against quality sides and combined with a lack of attacking firepower, the team has been caught on the backfoot.

READ: ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC signs Nerijus Valskis until end of season

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has also been poor in front of the goal and the team paid the price for his errors in the last match against Bengaluru FC. Coach Bozidar Bandovic on Saturday hinted that there might be a change of custodian on Sunday.

The one positive news for CFC is the signing of striker Nerijus Valskis from Jamshedpur FC on a free transfer. The Lithuanian is expected to add teeth to its attacking front after Rafael Crivellaro was ruled out for the rest of the season, though he won’t be available for Sunday’s fixture.

Jamshedpur FC has had two draws in the last two matches and will hope to take advantage of CFC's weak defence and get three points.

“Everybody would accept that Jamshedpur has done really well and deserve more points on the board. What we have to do is focus on the remaining games and make sure we keep ourselves in those top spots," said JFC coach Owen Coyle.

