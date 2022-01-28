ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa LIVE: When and where to watch, preview, match updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live updates of this evening's Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin, Goa.

MATCH PREVIEW

After two weeks without a game with its last two matches postponed with COVID issues, Jamshedpur FC will be hoping to to quickly find its form when it plays FC Goa in the Indian Super League at Bambolin on Friday.

“It will be a difficult match for a number of reasons. Of course, we have been in quarantine for such a long time and that will be a challenge mentally and physically for the lads,” said Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur FC's head coach.

“But we have managed to train at several stages. It is what is. The other challenge is we are playing a very good side in FC Goa.”

Jamshedpur is in the third spot in the league table with 19 points from 11 matches and the arrival of Nigerian striker Daniel Chima from SC East Bengal in the January transfer window, should bolster the team's attack.

Meanwhile, FC Goa is way down in the ninth rung with 14 points from 13 games. It has just one win to show from its last eight matches and coach Derrick Pereira feels that the tough situation has put mental pressure on his boys.

“It's tough now. The results are not going our way. There’s a lot of mental pressure on the players and that’s why they tend to lose focus during games,” said Pereira.

“Our finishing touches in front of the opponents’ goal haven’t been good. And our defence has lost focus at times. We have to overcome all this by giving more than our 100%.”

