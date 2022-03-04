ISL 2021-22, LIVE Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Hartley on JFC bench; Jonathas starts for OFC

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Bagan Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

7:18 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Owen Coyle on the Odisha FC: "The Odisha FC game will be very challenging. For many reasons possibly, obviously for our own intentions and our own agenda in terms of trying to win enough points to finish in the number one position and win the shield, which would be a remarkable achievement. To do that, we have to play very well against dangerous opponents (Odisha FC)." Kino Garcia on Jamshedpur FC: "It is going to be a tough game. I think Jamshedpur will come to the match with a lot of pressure as they are fighting for the title, a position I would love to be in, but for us, it’s going to be a match to enjoy, to try to perform well, to get the three points, to go higher in the league."

7:00 pm: STAT!

Jamshedpur has scored 22 goals from set-pieces this season, more than any other side., meanwhile, Odisha FC has scored 7 goals from set-pieces this season, the joint worst of any side.

6:35 pm: Starting lineups are out!

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh(GK); Laldinliana, Sabia, Laldinpuia, Ricky; Pronay, Lima, Ritwik, Doungel, Stewart, Chukwu.

Subs: Pawan(Gk), Mohit (GK); Narender, Sandeep, Hartley, Anas; Boris; Murray, Pandita.

Coach: Owen Coyle.

Odisha FC: Kamaljit(GK); Sebastian, Hector, Mongil, Sahil; Paul, Thoiba; Nikhil, Jerry, Aridai, Jonathas.

Subs: Antonio(GK); Karan, Nikhil, Deven; Isaac; Nandhakumar, Tyagi, Daniel, Tlang.

Coach: Kino Garcia.

6:16 pm: When both teams met earlier in the season!

Greg Stewart scored a hat-trick in a one-sided affair last time @OdishaFC and @JamshedpurFC crossed paths!



Here's a quick recap of how it all went down!

#JFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #JamshedpurFC #OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/Y2mLne6f7V — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 4, 2022

6:00 pm: Our predicted xi for tonight's match!

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexandre Lima, Greg Stewart, Ishan Pandita.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Victor Mongil (C), Hector Ramirez, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Redeem Tlang.

5:45 pm: Head-to-head record of both teams!

Jamshedpur FC has proved to be the better side in this contest with three wins to Odisha FC’s one with only a match ending in a draw.

MATCH PREVIEW

Jamshedpur FC, which has already qualified for the semifinals of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), will have just one target against Odisha FC - to extend its lead at the top of the table to win the League Winners Shield.

Owen Coyle's men took a massive leap in the race for the Shield after clinching a 3-0 victory against a formidable Hyderabad FC side. With talisman Greg Stewart back after serving his one-match suspension, the Men of Steel will be favourites to win against the Kalinga Warriors and reach 40 points from 19 matches.

READ: ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan qualifies for semis with 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC

On paper, Coyle's Jamshedpur FC should notch an easy victory. However, the veteran manager will be aware of Odisha FC's ability to hurt his team despite being out of the semis race.

"I think the Odisha FC game is a challenging one. We also need to win the game because of our agenda of finishing at the top, which will be a remarkable achievement. Odisha FC has some lovely attack-minded players, and we have to remain focused," Coyle told the media ahead of the game.

Kino Garcia's Odisha FC will play for pride in its last game against Jamshedpur. A win won't change Odisha's league position, but it will look to end its season on a high and put a roadblock on Jamshedpur's aim to finish the season on top.

READ: Leadership role has helped me grow, says Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

Teams like Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, also in the hunt for the League Winner's Shield, would be rooting for Odisha FC to strengthen their chances of finishing top. Garcia said despite being aware of the implications of his team beating Jamshedpur, he only cares about his team finishing the season on a high.

"I want Odisha to have three points. I don't care if other teams want us to beat Jamshedpur. I think the fans deserve to see the team performing well. I know Jamshedpur is looking to finish at the top, and they will come at us with everything. It will be a tough match for us but won't be easy for them as well," Garcia said in the pre-match press conference.

Where can you watch the match?