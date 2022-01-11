ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal LIVE: Starting Line-ups, Head-to-head, streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates.

6:35 pm: Confirmed Line-ups!

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawnmawma, Seimenlen Doungel, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray

SC East Bengal Starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharya, Ankit Mukherjee, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Mohammad Rafique Sourav Das, Larinliana Hnamte, Wahengbam Luwang, Thongkhoseim Haokip, Amarjit Kiyam, Naorem Singh

6:15 pm: Head-to-head - Jamshedpur and SC East Bengal have met three times in the past and none of the clashes have seen JFC come out on top, with East Bengal winning one and drawing two matches.

6:00pm: Here's how we think the two sides would line up for the match:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawnmawma, Seimenlen Doungel, Jitendra Singh, Monashir Rahman, Koman Thatal, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharya, Amarjit Singh, Joyner Laurenco, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Sourav Das, Larinliana Hnamte, Amir Dervisevic, Thongkhoseim Haokip, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Jamshedpur FC will be looking to better its tally of points when it hosts a resurgent SC East Bengal in the second phase of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Bambolim on Tuesday.

Placed at the bottom for some time now, East Bengal has repeatedly failed to find the recipe of a win, managing six draws while losing the rest four in the 10 outings so far. But it showed some signs of improvement under interim coach Renedy Singh putting up a gritty display against big sides like Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC and forged successive draws in the last three rounds.



With East Bengal handicapped by suspension and injury to three key foreigners in the side, the former Indian captain has earned a lot of praise for the way he has marshalled his Indian recruits against much stronger opponents.

In the last match against holder Mumbai City FC, East Bengal earned a clean sheet by forcing a goalless draw. Renedy will again have to think without the foreigners, except for the only one available in Nigerian Chima Chukwu, and put a plan together with his Indian players when he meets Jamshedpur, which is placed high in the order with 16 points from 10 matches.



The Owen Coyle-coached Jamshedpur returned to form after three winless rounds by downing NorthEast United FC 3-2 in its last outing. And against East Bengal it will be looking to improve on its previous result.

Where to watch?