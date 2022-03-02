ISL 2021-22 Live, KBFC vs MCFC: Starting Line-ups, head-to-head, streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash.

6:38 pm: Starting Lineups are out!

Kerala Blasters Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sandeep, Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Mumbai City FC Starting XI: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Apuia Ralte, Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

6:15 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD : Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC have locked horns 15 times in the past and MCFC has come out on top six times and has drawin as many games, while the Blasters has won just thrice.

6:00 pm: Here is how we feel the two sides could line up today!

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Nishu Kumar, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Alvaro Vazquez.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo, Diego Mauricio.

5:45 pm: Players to watch out for:

Kerala Blasters - Adrian Luna - The Uruguayan has been a vital cog in the Blasters' attack and has been clinical with his free kicks. He has scored five goals and has assisted seven more in KBFC's total goal tally of 27.

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo - The Golden Boot Winner last season has missed his shooting boots in the latter half of the season, but when he gets going, Mumbai City looks unstoppable.

The last time he scored, MCFC thrashed an in-form Odisha FC 4-1. In spite of his fluctuating form, his goal tally is the second highest in the league so far (10).

MATCH PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters faces Mumbai City FC in the must-win match for both teams in the Hero ISL at the Tilak Maidan stadium on Wednesday.

With a point separating the two teams, a win is imperative for either fourth placed Mumbai City (31 points) or the fifth placed Kerala Blasters’ (30 points) to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Kerala Blasters needs at least four points from its next two matches – Blaster’s last match is against ninth placed FC Goa on Sunday - and a win against Mumbai will take it closer to the play-offs.

Mumbai will also be eyeing a win over Kerala Blasters as it will take its point tally to 34 points. And Mumbai doesn’t want to leave it late as it plays the league topper Odisha FC in its last match.

Kerala Blasters, which was very much the underdog, played one of its best matches this season when it blanked the then table toppers Mumbai City 3-0 when the sides met last time in December.

Kerala Blasters has since then blown hot and cold this season. The last minute blues has continued to haunt the team time and again and it needs to be on the top of its game against Mumbai.

Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vasquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz have delivered it for Kerala Blasters when it mattered. However, Abdul Samad after showing good form at the start of the season has faded away.

Kerala will want the trio to fire against Mumbai which will have to shore up its leaky defence. Key marksman Igor Angulo will hold the aces for Mumbai which has shown consistency in the last couple of games.

