ISL 2021-22 LIVE Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Updates; Predicted Lineups; When and where to watch

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

6:00pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Enes Sipovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Nishu Kumar, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Lara Sharma (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Edmund Lalrindika, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh.

5:45pm: Head-to-head record!!

The two sides have met nine times, with Bengaluru FC winning five of the encounters and Kerala Blasters FC winning just two. In the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

MATCH PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters FC clashes against its southern rival Bengaluru FC in matchday 76 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

The Blasters take the field after a 17-day enforced break due to Covid-19 cases in the team. Kerala played its last game on January 12 against Odisha FC in what was a 0-2 victory, with strikes from Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC is picking up the pace after their resounding 3-0 victory over rivals Chennaiyin FC in its last outing.

The Kochi-based outfit will look to get back to winning ways after a long hiatus, but the Blues might have other plans for them as it has been unbeaten for the last seven matches.

The two sides have shared the field nine times, with Bengaluru FC winning five of the encounters and Kerala Blasters FC winning just two. The Tuskers have not kept a clean sheet in any of its matches against the Blues in this competition. Their previous meeting in this season ended in a 1-1 draw in match 11.

