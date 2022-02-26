ISL 2021-22, LIVE Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Diaz starts for KBFC; Jobby replaces Valskis in CFC attack

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

6:45 pm: STAT!

Chennaiyin's next win will be its 50th in the history of the ISL and will become only the third team, after FC Goa and Mumbai City FC to achieve the feat.

6:35 pm: Starting lineups out!

Kerala Blasters FC: Gill(GK); Ruivah, Leskovic, Stalin; Khabra, Luna, Adhikari, Vincy, Puitea, Diaz, Vazquez

Subs: Singh(GK); Enes, Sandeep, Bijoy; Givson, Sahal, Prasanth; Rahul, Chencho.

Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic.

Chennaiyin FC: Kaith(GK); Jerry, Deepak, Narayan; Edwin, Koman, Germanpreet, Thapa; Rahim, Jobby, Lukasz.

Subs: Samik(GK); Reagan, Salam, Slavko, Balaji; Meetel, Mirlan, Suhail, Valskis

Coach: Sabir Pasha.

6:15 pm: When both teams met earlier in the season!

.@KeralaBlasters got the better of @ChennaiyinFC with a 3️⃣-0️⃣ win the last time they met this season



Here's a quick recap of how it all went down!

6:00 pm: This is our predicted xi for tonight's match!

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Alvaro Vazquez.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Deepak Devrani, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali.

5:47 pm: Head-to-head record!

In the 17 matches played between these two teams, Kerala Blasters FC have won four times. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have been victorious on six occasions and the remaining seven matches have been draws.

MATCH PREVIEW

There will be no room for error for Kerala Blasters FC as it looks to strengthen its semifinal chances when it takes on Chennaiyin FC in a crucial Indian Super League clash here on Saturday.

Kerala lost to league leaders Hyderabad in its last outing to remain in fifth place with 27 points from 17 games.

Mumbai City FC is fourth with 28 in its kitty, and the Islanders take on FC Goa on Saturday in a late kickoff, meaning Kerala would want to keep them on their toes with a victory earlier in the day.

Hyderabad is already through to the semis, making it a fight for the remaining three spots. Jamshedpur FC has an advantage as it is seated second with 31 points, but with two games in hand.

Alvaro Vazquez has been in top form and showed his class once again, in the second half against Hyderabad.

Nishu Kumar and Jeakson Singh are doubtful for Saturday, said Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanović.

Jorge Pereyra Díaz was not available for the last game as he was serving a one-match suspension, and the coach said they are still awaiting his verdict.

"We will see them in training today and take a decision. We will not take any risk and I don't like losing players at this stage of the season. So we will be careful." For Chennaiyin, the season is over in terms of pushing for a semifinal spot but the Sabir Pasha-coached side has the pride to play for.

Chennaiyin is in the middle of a winless run that has seen it not win any of its last six-game (two draws and four losses) and it would want to get back to winning ways and finish the season on a high.

Chennayin's defence has been found wanting in the last six games. It has conceded at least two goals a game in five of its last six games.

Where can you watch the match?