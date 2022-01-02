ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Bedia scores olympic goal for Goa equaliser; KBFC 2-2 FCG

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

Half-time (Kerala Blasters FC 2-2 FC Goa)!!

45+1' Murgaonkar seems to have taken a painful one on his thigh. He gets some medical attention but looks okay to continue.

Three additional minutes!!

44' Bookings- Glan Martins of FC Goa sees yellow. Kerala's Leskovic also sees yellow.

43' A long discussion between the referees regarding showing of cards.

41' A tussle seems to have broken out between the two teams. Pereyra Diaz had just made a rash challenge on Glan moments back. Now, they have come together again and both seem to have a made a meal out of it. Both players showing some unsportsmanlike spirit.

38' GOOOAAAALL!!! GOA EQUALISES!! ITS BEDIA WITH AN OLYMPIC GOAL!! This match keeps dishing out brilliant goals ladies and gentleman. This time Bedia curls a beautiful ball in from a Goa corner, which beats everyone including Gill and ends up inside the goal. It is the second olympic goal of the season.

36' Ortiz pings a good ball from the right flank but Leskovic with some brilliant defending as he clears the ball in an acrobatic manner.

33' Chance- Vazquez whips a great ball in the far-post area which finds Luna. Luna does well to head the ball back to Sahal who just needed to head the ball inside an open net. However, he botches his header and it is a Goa goalkick.

Match resumes!!

Drinks break!!

26' Offside- Ortiz thought he was clear and took a shot. Gill made the save but it amounted to nothing as the referee blew his whistle for offside.

24' GOOOAAALLLL!! GOA PULLS ONE BACK!! ITS ORTIZ!! Saviour whips a ball from the left flank. Ortiz takes the cross with a brilliant first touch. He turns and dispatches a shot in the bottom-right corner of Gill. Gill gets a touch but cannot keep the ball out of the net.

20' GOOOAAALLL!!! KERALA SCORES ITS SECOND!! ITS A STUNNER FROM LUNA!! Luna has the time and space to line his shot up. He goes for goal from distance and the ball floats in the air and beats Dheeraj in magnificent fashion. We have seen another stunner here.

19' Shot- Glan takes a first-time shot on the volley after the ball was headed back to him from a Goa corner. His effort is not too far away from the target.

17' FC Goa with a good period of pressure in its attacking final-third but it hasn't been able to pose any substantial threat on the Kerala goal.

13' FC Goa being made to chase the match again- the Gaurs are trying to find an opening but the Kerala defence has done well to maintain its shape.

10' GOOOAAALL!!! KERALA TAKES THE LEAD!! ITS JEAKSON!! A nice corner delivered by Luna. Jeakson is unmarked and attacks the near-post and gets a solid connection with his head. The ball flashes past Dheeraj into the net.

9' Good pressure from Kerala. Goa just cannot clear its lines. Luna and Vazquez's shots are blocked and the ball is momentarily cleared. Khabra gets the ball but his pass forward is not accurate.

7' Shot- A good attacking move by Kerala- Sahala is played a good ball. The forward gets his shot away but it is not on target.

4' Diaz whips a low-cross inside the box from the right but Ivan Gonzalez is there to clear the ball to safety.

2' Khabra sends a deep cross inside the box from the right flank but it is too heavy. The ball goes out for a Goa throw-in.

1' Kick-off!!

7:30 PM- And we are underway!!

7:15 PM- What are the coaches saying?

Ivan Vukomanovic on the quality of the Indian Super League: "Any team can beat the other one in this league. So, you can never predict the results because even the top teams can lose against the bottom-placed teams and that’s what we’ve seen. Of course, the league can improve by implementing modern technologies like VAR [Video Assistant Referee] and Goal-Line Technology, improving referee’s decision making would help too. But anyway, the league is still developing in the right way. Hopefully, with more teams in the future, the league will be on a longer-term than it is right now." Derrick Pereira on the Kerala Blasters: "Kerala Blasters FC are in good form right now. We have improved our defensive organization since the last few matches. After analysing our last match, we had better defensive organization and we gave away very few chances and created many more chances. So, there was improvement from our previous match. We’ll go with the same attitude to manage Kerala Blasters’ attacking unit while also focusing on an overall improvement of our performance."

7:00 PM- Key player for each team!!

Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters FC): The midfielder has been a key presence for the Blasters in the middle of the park. The Uruguayan has one goal and three assists in the season so far.

Alberto Noguera (FC Goa): The midfielder has two goals and an assist in eight matches. He has made 40 tackles, eight interceptions, and seven blocks.

6:45 PM: Head-to-head of both teams!!

FC Goa has nine wins in its 14 games against Kerala Blasters FC. The Gaurs' nine wins against Kerala Blasters is the joint highest number of wins FC Goa has against a particular opposition, tied with Chennaiyin FC (9). The Blasters have beaten FC Goa thrice while the other two encounters were draws.

6:35 PM- Official lineups are out!!

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic and Alvaro Vazquez.

Subs: Sachin (GK), Sipovic, Sandeep, Nishu, Ayush, Givson, Prasanth, Vincy, Chencho

Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Jorge Ortiz, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Aiban Dohling, Devendra Murgaonkar and Muhammed Nemil.

Subs: Hrithik (GK), Sanson, Anwar, Leander, Princeton, Jesuraj, Naorem, Chothe, Tlang

Coach: Derrick Pereira

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhaukhan Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormopam R Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra, Alvaro Vasquez.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Savior Gama, Alberto Noguera, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz.

5:45 PM- Teams news and injury updates ahead of the match!!

Kerala Blasters FC: Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic informed the media in the pre-match press conference that all the players are available for selection.

FC Goa: Head coach Derrick Pereira announced that Airam Cabrera is ruled out as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. However, the Gaurs will be boosted by the return of Edu Bedia who is available for the match.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: In-form Blasters takes on struggling Goa

All Kerala Blasters needs to do to catch up with Mumbai City FC at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table is a win on Sunday. Ivan Vukomanovic’s boys will not be short of motivation when they take on FC Goa at Vasco’s Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The team is now placed fifth with 13 points. But if it could take three points against Goa, it will draw level with Mumbai (16).

READ: ISL 2021-22: FC Goa signs defender Anwar Ali

Blasters should be feeling that they could do it and are in form. They may have had to settle for a 1-1 draw in their last match, against Jamshedpur FC, but that was preceded by 3-0 wins against Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC.

With the talented Sahal Abdul Samad finally starting to convert his promise into goals and Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Peryera Diaz all looking in good nick, the Blasters could threaten any defence.

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 Points Table

And the defence hasn’t exactly been Goa’s strength of late. The Goans will want to put behind them their disappointing effort against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game where they lost 1-2.

It was Derrick Pereira’s second game since he took over as coach, after Juan Ferrando left for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Pereira had begun with a draw, against Odisha FC. After the loss to ATK Mohun Bagan, he would be looking for a win.

Goa – on eight points from as many games -- needs a win to come out of the bottom half; it is lying ninth in the 11-team league. It may not be easy though against a rival that hasn’t lost in seven games.

