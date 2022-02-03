ISL 2021-22 LIVE Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Mauricio starts for MCFC; Krishna absent from ATKMB squad

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

6:35pm- Starting lineups are out!!

Mumbai City FC: Nawaz (GK); Mehtab, Mourtada, Rahul, Mandar; Apuia, Jahouh, Cassio; Vikram, Bipin, Mauricio.

Subs: Ravi (GK); Ravi, Rakip, Vignesh; Bradden, Raynier, Vinit, Chhangte; Gurkirat, Angulo.

Coach: Des Buckingham.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder (Gk); Ashutosh, Pritam, Tiri, Subhasish; McHugh, Tangri; Manvir, Boumous, Liston, Williams.

Subs: Shaikh (GK); Sumit, Sandesh, Prabir; Joni, Abhishek, Bidyananda, Lenny; Kiyan

Coach: Juan Ferrando.

6:17pm: Highlights of when both teams met the last time!!

A quick throwback to the last meeting of @MumbaiCityFC and @atkmohunbaganfc, which ended up being a one-sided affair in favour of the Islanders



Can the Mariners pull through this time around? #MCFCATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/lZR7gDp1Uk — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 3, 2022

6:00pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

Mumbai City Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Vinit Rai, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

5:45pm: Head-to-head record!!

Mumbai City FC has a 100%-win record against ATK Mohun Bagan. The two sides have met four times and the Islanders have emerged victorious on all four occasions, including the final of the 2020-21 season.

MATCH PREVIEW

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will be looking to resume from where it left off in the successful outing against traditional rival SC East Bengal, when it meets holder Mumbai City FC in a second phase match of ISL-8 at Fatorda on Thursday.



The ATKMB camp is rejuvenated by the emergence of its new striker in young Kiyan Nassiri, who came in as a late substitute to score a match-defining hat-trick against East Bengal.

RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

The Kiyan factor gets added to ATKMB's attacking line-up that includes established names like Roy Krishna, Hugo Boumous, David Williams and Liston Colaco.

But despite having one of best attack combinations in the tournament, the last year's runner-up is struggling to realise its potential on the field. This is one problem that would be keeping coach Juan Ferrando on his toes.



ATKMB is placed fifth in the points table (19 points from 11 matches) and a win against Mumbai City would see the side returning to the top-four. The task becomes more challenging here because of the fact that ATKMB lost all the previous meetings with Mumbai City, the worst of which came in the first leg tie when the Mariners lost 1-5.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE | Pick your favourite heroes and sporting moments for Sportstar Aces Awards 2022



Mumbai City has not been able to retain its dominant form seeing the team remaining winless in the last six games and has slipped to seventh place in the table (18 from 12). It has games in hand like ATKMB but what is worrying for its coach Des Buckingham is the fact that the defending champion is not getting the goals.

Where can you watch the match?