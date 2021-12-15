ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Chennayin FC LIVE: Chennaiyin FC eyes top four spot

Welcome to Sportstar's blog for the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

6:15 pm: A win here for Mumbai City FC will increase its lead further to four points, while a win for Chennaiyin FC will pull it into the top four.

6:00 pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo and Bipin Singh.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa (C), Edwin Vanspaul and Lukasz Gikiewicz.

MATCH PREVIEW: Chennaiyin FC faces stern challenge against defending champion Mumbai City FC

Chennaiyin FC will face its sternest test on Wednesday when it takes on defending champion and current leader Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

This is an important week for Chennaiyin as it is scheduled to play three matches over the next week including this fixture.

The team’s philosophy has been to be as tight and compact as possible on defence and it has paid dividends as the team has conceded only two goals from the first four matches.

Importantly, the team has so far not been threatened or consistently come under pressure in its final third of the pitch by the four opponents so far and is the only unbeaten side in the competition so far.

But things will be different on Wednesday as in Mumbai City, it faces a team that plays an extremely attacking brand of football.

“We will take every game, one at a time. We did not get carried away after our first game, and we did not get carried away after our second when we had one win and one loss,” said Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham.

“They are the only team in the league who are unbeaten, so it's a challenge,” he added.

The Islanders have rammed in 16 goals from five matches have four wins and a defeat so far. The team’s high-press game is sure to put the Chennaiyin defence under pressure and any lapse can prove costly.

CFC Coach Bozidar Bandovic said, “They are not only a high pressing team but also good technically as well as in the attack. You need to have a good balance between attack and defence and that is very important because if you don’t defend well and concede chances then they (Mumbai City) will score for sure.”

