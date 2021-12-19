ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Score: KBFC aiming for second win of the season

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

1' Kick-off!!

7:30 PM- And we are underway!!

7:00 PM- Key player for both teams!!

Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC): The 33-year-old has had the most touches by any player in his team as well as in the league (532). Besides being the top assist provider in the league (5), he has also created the 2nd most chances (16) this season, behind only Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart. Defensively, Jahouh has made the most interceptions (13) and tackles (43), the highest among Mumbai City FC players.

Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters FC): The 29-year-old has made 18 tackles, four interceptions, and five blocks in the defensive department. Luna’s relentless stamina is a boost for Kerala Blasters FC in pressing, counter-pressing, and defending and this makes him an asset for his team.

06:45 PM- Head-to-head record!!

The two sides have faced each other 14 times. Mumbai City FC has won six of those encounters while Kerala Blasters FC has won the fixture just twice. The remaining six fixtures have ended in draws.

6:35 PM- Official lineups are out!!

Mumbai City FC Playing XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Vikram Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.

Subs: Phurba (GK), Mehtab, Rakip, Hmingthanmawia, Inman, Raynier, Tondomba, Gurkirat, Ygor

Coach: Des Buckingham

Kerala Blasters Playing XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro (C), Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Subs: Sandeep (GK), Nishu, Abdul, Ayush, Seityasen, Prasanth, Vincy, Chencho

Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Mumbai City Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh and Igor Angulo

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jeakson Singh, Alvaro Vazquez.

5:45 PM- Injury updates ahead of the match!!

There are no injury concerns in the Islanders camp. In the Kerala Blasters FC camp, goalkeeper Albino Gomes will go through further examination, and Rahul KP is expected to be back in training in the first week of January.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021: Mumbai City looks to extend lead, takes on Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City is sitting pretty atop the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) table. It has 15 points, four more than anybody else. It has posted five wins, two more than anyone else.

It has also slammed in 17 goals, four more than any other team. Kerala Blasters must be well aware it is facing an in-form side on Sunday at Fatorda.

Not surprisingly, the Kerala men haven’t started the season in roaring form. They are placed eighth in the table with six points, having won just one game. That sole win had come against Odisha FC (2-1) and the side then drew 1-1 with SC East Bengal last week.

Mumbai, on the other hand, comes into this match after winning four in a row – against ATK Mohun Bagan (5-1), Bengaluru (3-1), Jamshedpur (4-2) and Chennaiyin (1-0).

Des Buckingham’s men will be keen to make it five on the trot, but it may not be easy: Blasters may not be winning everything, but it isn’t losing that man, either; the side has not tasted defeat since losing to ATK Mohun Bagan in its opening match.

Buckingham said he was happy with the performances of his players. “We were the last to start pre-season, but I am happy with the work we have done and adapted to as a unit,” he said.

His counterpart, Ivan Vukomanovic, said Mumbai City was one of the best teams in the competition. “Every game is a fight for us, whether the opponent is from top of table or bottom,” the Blasters coach said.

