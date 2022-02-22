ISL 2021-22 LIVE Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Angulo leads MCFC attack; Sota starts for SCEB

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

6:50 pm: STAT!

6:35 pm: Starting lineups are out!

Mumbai City FC: Nawaz(GK); Fall(C), Bheke, Vignesh, Mehtab; Apuia, Inman, Chhangte, Cassio; Bipin, Angulo.

Subs: Phurba(GK); Amey, Hmingthanmawia, Mandar; Raynier, Vinit; Vikram, Gurkirat, Mauricio.

Coach: Des Buckingham.

SC East Bengal: Sankar(GK); Raju, Joyner, Franjo; Jairu, Sota, Sourav, Hnamte, Rafique(C); Naorem, Perosevic.

Subs: Suvam(GK); Adil; Sidoel, Jackichand; Luwang, Songpu; Haokip, Paswan.

Coach: Mario Rivera.

6:18 pm: Highlights of when both teams met earlier in the season!

6:00 pm: Our predicted XI for today's match!

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo, Lalengmawia.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Sankar Roy (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Huidrom Singh, Franjo Prce, Mohammad Rafique (C), Lalrinliana Hnamte, Fran Sota, Amarjit Kiyam, Rahul Paswan, Antonio Perosevic.

5:47 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD

In the three head-to-head matches played between these two teams, Mumbai City FC have won twice and the other match ended in a goalless draw.

MATCH PREVIEW

Defending champion Mumbai City FC will be seeking to revive its play-off aspirations when it meets bottom-placed SC East Bengal in an ISL-8 fixture at Fatorda on Tuesday.

Having lost the previous outing against Jamshedpur FC, a win will be high on the agenda for Mumbai City as it meets a side that is low on confidence at the moment.

Mumbai City is placed fifth in the points table with 25 points from 16, and a win will see it entering the play-off zone, nudging out Kerala Blasters, which currently occupies the fourth spot (on 27 points).

The champion's performance has been inconsistent, which was evident in the way it remained winless in seven matches before recovering with successive wins following the 13th round.

The loss against Jamshedpur in the 16th round came as a big dampener for the side. With four more matches to go, Mumbai City coach Des Buckingham hoped his side regains the winning form and returns to the title contest.

“We are clear what we want as a group and until that's not possible we want to approach this game in an upbeat manner which will set us up for the final three games in the best position at the end of the season,” Buckingham said.

SC East Bengal, on 10 points from 17 matches, has dropped out of the title race long back and will be playing for pride. The red-and-gold brigade has won just one game so far but could have had more success if it had not dropped points from winning positions in the seven draws it has to its name.

“The ISL is a very competitive league, where there’s not much of a difference between the teams in the top half and bottom half. Any team can beat any team on their day,” East Bengal coach Mario Rivera said.

Where can you watch the match?