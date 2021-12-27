ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Score: Brown starts for NEUFC; Catatau, Angulo lead MCFC attack

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the Nehru Stadium Fatorda, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

6:45 PM- Head-to-head record!!

Both teams have played 14 matches amongst them so far. The Islanders lead the record with seven wins to their name, while NorthEast United FC has secured five wins. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

6:35 PM- Official lineups are out!!

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown and Mathias Coureur.

Subs: Sanjiban (GK); Mohamed, Mashoor, Medhi, Joe, Roccharzela, Manvir, Lalkhawpuimawia, Willliam.

Coach: Khalid Jamil.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai (C), Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau, Bipin Singh and Igor Angulo.

Subs: Phurba (GK) Mohamed, Vignesh, Hmingthanmawia, Bradden, Raynier, Tondomba, Asif, Gurkirat.

Coach: Des Buckingham.

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

The previous time these two sides met, @NEUtdFC walked away with the 3 points, thanks to a @strika09 brace!



Who will decide the outcome tonight?#NEUMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball @MumbaiCityFC pic.twitter.com/ZqKpnHgVGT — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2021

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Hernan Santana (C), Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Lalkhawpuimawia and Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mohammad Rakip, Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Vikram Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.

5:45 PM- Teams news and Injury updates ahead of the match!!

NorthEast United FC: The Highlanders will miss out on the services of Khassa Camara in the upcoming game.

Mumbai City FC: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, who was injured just after playing 17 minutes of the season opener, is now available for selection.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Wounded Mumbai City ready to take on struggling NorthEast United

Mumbai City’s 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters has been one of the biggest surprises of the ISL this season. The reigning champion will be keen to bounce back when it takes on NorthEast United at Fatorda’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

Mumbai is still at the top of the table, though. NorthEast is placed way down – at ninth, with only Bengaluru and East Bengal below. And it isn’t in the best of form, having lost three of its last four games, including a 1-5 drubbing at the hands of Hyderabad.

Khalid Jamil’s boys, however, have fared much better in their last two games. They defeated East Bengal 2-0 and put up a good fight before losing 2-3 to ATK Mohun Bagan.

They would have to come up with an even stronger fight against a champion side that has had plenty of time to lick its wounds after a stunning loss. Their coach believes beating Mumbai isn’t impossible.

“We can beat them,” Jamil said. “We have to believe in ourselves. We must play as a team, as a unit.”

His counterpart said that any team was capable of beating anybody in the ISL. “We have seen an example of that in our own games,” said Des Buckingham. “It is important that we prepare for every team as much as we can.”

The defeat to Blasters notwithstanding, Mumbai has shown it got its preparation right most of the time; it has won five of its seven games, two more than anyone else.

Where to watch?