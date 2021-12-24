ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs FC Goa LIVE: Goa looks to move on after Ferrando's exit

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Odisha FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

6:15 PM- Yesterday’s match saw Kerala Blasters storm its way into rhe top four with a win over Chennaiyin FC. If you missed it, we have got you covered.

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil (C), Lalruatthara, Thoiba Singh, Paul Ramfangzauva, Javier Hernandez, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez and Jonathas Cristian.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera and Devendra Murgaonkar.

5:45 PM- Head-to-head

FC Goa has dominated this fixture with four wins in four matches these two sides have contended in. The Gaurs have been able to score 11 goals while Odisha FC have scored three against them

Odisha FC has blown hot and cold this season. It opened its campaign with two impressive wins, scoring nine goals in the process.

It had defeated Bengaluru 3-1 and East Bengal 6-4. But it has also been at the receiving end in a goal-fest, going down 0-4 to Jamshedpur. That was followed by a 1-2 loss to Chennaiyin in its last match.

So Odisha will be desperate to recapture its early-season form when it takes on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, on Friday. Odisha is placed seventh in the table and Goa eighth.

Goa is unbeaten for the last three matches, but it has been in the headlines for a different reason.

Coach Juan Ferrando stepped down and joined ATK Mohun Bagan, replacing Antonio Habbas. The Goan management, in the meanwhile, appointed Derrick Pereira as the new coach.

Goa’s captain Edu Bedia admitted he had been upset by the situation but expressed hopes about the future. “I know Derrick, and he can help us a lot,” he said. “This would be the start of a new journey for us (with the match against Odisha).”

The new coach said the job came unexpectedly. “I need some time, and I am putting my thoughts into place,” Pereira said.

His counterpart, Kiko Ramirez, expressed concerns about his team’s defence conceding too many goals. “Having a lot of goals in a match may be good for the show and the people watching the game, but not for the coach,” said the Odisha coach.

