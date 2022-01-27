ISL 2021-22 LIVE Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Updates, Head-to-head; Predicted XI; When and Where to watch

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

6:17pm: Highlights of when both teams met the last time!!

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace as @HydFCOfficial outplayed @OdishaFC 6️⃣-1️⃣ the last time they met!



Re-live the moments from that encounter! #OFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/UN4p4MNOAk — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 27, 2022

6:00pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio.

5:47pm: Head-to-head record!!

Both teams have faced each other five times. There is no separating both the teams as the two are tied with two wins each and a draw. The reverse fixture in match 43 saw Hyderabad FC decimate Odisha FC by a margin of 6-1.

MATCH PREVIEW

Odisha FC showed some resolute defending when it played a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in its last match but it will break into the top four if it can secure three points against a high-flying Hyderabad FC side.

It has been a season of ups and downs for Odisha FC. While it has been able to churn out convincing wins, consistency has been an issue for the side. In its last five matches, the Kalinga Warriors have won and lost two games each while the fifth one ended in a draw.

Odisha has kept a clean sheet in its last two matches. However, interim coach Kino Garcia will be well aware that Hyderabad won 6-1 when both teams met earlier this season.

RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

"Hyderabad FC are in really good shape and one of the best teams in the tournament. They have had the same coach. We are ready to face them and we are sure not to concede so many goals against them," Garcia told the media.

Hyderabad FC will come into the match confident after the 4-0 drubbing of SC East Bengal in its last match, where Bartholomew Ogbeche scored his first hat-trick of the season.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE | Pick your favourite heroes and sporting moments for Sportstar Aces Awards 2022

Coach Manolo Marquez knows that a win against Odisha will keep his team at the top. But with a determined backline and an in-form Arshdeep Singh, who has a save percentage of 84.61%, it would not be a walk in the park for Hyderabad.

Marquez hinted at the possible exclusion of either Ogbeche or Javier Siverio against Odisha.

"I had said before that we had to find the correct moment for both players to play together. Both played ninety minutes three days back so we have to see if we start both or only one of them."

Where can you watch the match?