ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Aridai starts for OFC; Fall back to MCFC starting lineup

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

6:45 PM: Head-to-head of both teams!!

Mumbai City holds a 7-4 head-to-head record over Odisha FC with three draws in the 14 previous meetings. The Islanders did the double-over Odisha last season with 2-0 and 6-1 wins.

6:35 PM- Official lineups are out!!

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Victor Mongil (C), Hector Ramirez, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Subs: Arshdeep (Gk); Sailung, Lalruatthara, Deven, Paul, Liridon, Jonathas, Daniel, Nikhil.

Coach: Kiko Ramirez.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.

Subs: Phurba (GK); Mehtab, Mohamed, Mandar, Bradden, Tondomba, Asif, Gurkirat, Ygor

Coach: Des Buckingham.

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Hector Ramirez (C), Sahil Panwar, Liridon Krasniqi, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jonathas Cristian.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh and Igor Angulo.

5:45 PM- Teams news and injury updates ahead of the match!!

Both head coaches said that there are no fresh injuries in the squad ahead of the match.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Mumbai hoping to return to top form against Odisha

Mumbai City was flying high when it was brought crashing down to earth by Kerala Blasters a fortnight ago. The reigning champion was humbled 0-3.

It nearly bounced back in the following match against NorthEast United, but had to deal with an inspired show by the Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown, who scored a brilliant hat-trick in a 3-3 draw.

Mumbai should be hoping to return to top form on Monday, when it takes on Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Odisha too will be desperate for a win. It hasn’t won a game after defeating NorthEast United 1-0. Since then it has lost three and drew one. It is not just the defeats that the team management has to worry about. It was thrashed 0-4 by Jamshedpur and 1-6 by Hyderabad in the last match and has to up its defensive game. In eight matches, Odisha has conceded 20 goals, more than any other team this season.

“There are some moments where we made individual mistakes and that cost us the game, but we cannot blame anyone,” said Odisha assistant coach Kino Garcia. “The coaching staff will take the responsibility first and then the players. We will keep trying to find a solution and are confident of getting better.”

Mumbai coach Des Buckingham also spoke of the importance of defence. “We need to make sure defensively we are well placed,” he said. “We want to continue playing attacking football but we need to be good defensively as well.”

