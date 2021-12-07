ISL 2021-22 LIVE SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Noguera's stunning strike puts Gaurs ahead

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

14' NOGUERAAA! What a screamer! The Spaniard busts the net with a stunning long-range strike to put the Gaurs ahead.

13' Decent move from FC Goa as Saviour bombs down the left flank and fires a cross in. Hira Mondal's first touch is exquisite and he clears the danger.

9' FC Goa has been passing the ball well but has found little to no room past the SC East Bengal defence. The Kolkata side's playing a high defensive line and has been watertight so far.

6' First shot of the evening! Ortiz's shot is headed away by a defender and it lands for Bedia, who has a crack from outside the box but fails to trouble the 'keeper.

5' This will be a contest to look out for today - Ortiz vs Prce on the right flank!

3' FC Goa hasn't scored the opening goal in any of its three games yet. Can the Gaurs break that unwanted streak today?

1' KICK OFF! FC Goa in white and SC East Bengal in its traditional red and gold jersey.

7:15pm: STAT: Did you know that neither side had managed a win over the other last season? Both their meetings ended in 1-1 draws last campaign.

6:45pm: Changes aplently for both sides! Four new faces for FC Goa.

IN: Mohamed Ali, Dohling, Seriton, Gama | OUT: Dylan Fox, Sanson, Princeton, Jesuraj

SC East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz has made five changes from the side that drew with Chennaiyin.

IN: Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Bikash Jairu, Sourav Das, Antonio Perosevic | OUT: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Rafique, Sidoel, Daniel Chukwu

SC East Bengal will look for its first win of the tournament when it hosts bottom-ranked FC Goa today. - ISL

6:30pm: LINE UPS!

SC East Bengal: Suvam; Mrcela, Hira, Raju Gaikwad, Prce; Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Amarjit Singh; Antonio Perosevic, Noarem Singh

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh; Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes; Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Saviour Gama; Devendra Murgaokar, Jorge Ortiz

6:15pm: SC East Bengal and FC Goa are placed 10th and 11th on the ISL table respectively. Can the Gaurs pick up their first points of the season today?

5:45pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up today -

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Suvam Sen (GK); Daniel Gomes, Tomislav Mrcela, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal; Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Mohammad Rafique, Naorem Singh; Darren Sidoel, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem; Seriton Fernandes, Dylan Fox, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira; Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins; Alexander Jesuraj (Romario), Alberto Noguera, Nongdamba Naorem; Jorge Ortiz

MATCH PREVIEW: SC East Bengal, FC Goa in search of maiden win

SC East Bengal will be gunning for the first win of the tournament when it hosts the currently bottom-ranked FC Goa in the Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

The match pits two of the least successful sides from the nether rungs of the league table with East Bengal tallying two points from as many draws while the former winner of the League Shield, FC Goa, is yet to open its account following three successive losses.

East Bengal showed good organisation and tact in playing a goalless draw against two-time champion Chennaiyin FC and would be hoping for improvement against Goa.

Coming in the tournament with a new team that was hurriedly created under former Real Madrid Castilla coach Jose Manuel Diaz, East Bengal is yet to settle down to a playing system. "It’s a good start for improving our level. We could have won the match and we hope that we win a match in the near future," Diaz hinted on this aspect after the match against Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando is still looking for his team to click as a performing unit. The Gaurs lost their previous outing against North East United FC from a goal coming deep in the second-half added time and this is making Ferrando optimistic before meeting East Bengal. “We need to improve everything but our priority is to believe in ourselves, to believe in our skills and that we can do it,” Ferrando said in his pre-match comments.

