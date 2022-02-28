ISL 2021-22 Live SCEB vs NEUFC: Predicted XI, When and where to watch, updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

6:00 pm: Here is how we think the two sides will line up tonight!

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Sankar Roy (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Mohammad Rafique (C), Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Fran Sota, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip.

NorthEast United Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana (C), Joe Zoherliana, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanek and Deshorn Brown.

MATCH PREVIEW

The two sides – NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal - occupying the last two positions in the current ISL-8 league table will meet at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday, in a contest to avoid finishing at the bottom of the standings this season.

This remains a game of academic interest at a time when the competition for the league winner’s Shield is reaching a climax. But for the two sides in question, it will be a last chance to finish on a bright note in a season that was filled with disappointments.

SC East Bengal is at the 11th spot with 10 points from 18 games while NorthEast United FC has 13 points from 19 matches. A win for NEUFC will see them securing the 10 spot leaving East Bengal at the bottom.

SC East Bengal, which has only one win to its credit, will be having its worst outing considering it finished ninth with three wins and 17 points last season. NorthEast United FC, which reached the play-offs last season, has suffered a bigger heart break conceding 12 defeats while managing just three wins.

SC East Bengal has had just one win this entire season and will look to bank on fresh reinforcements like Fransisco Sota to uplift its hopes to finish on a high. - FOCUS SPORTS / ISL

“This match is crucial because if we win, we will leapfrog them in the league table. We are playing well, but we want that to reflect in the match result too,” East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera said before the match.

The NEUFC will be looking to repeat the 2-0 win it recorded in the first phase and end the season on a successful note. “It is important to finish with a win as we want to take a positive mindset to the next season,” said goalkeeping coach Asier Rey.

Where can you watch the match?