ISL 2021: Mumbai City looks to extend lead, takes on Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City is sitting pretty atop the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) table. It has 15 points, four more than anybody else. It has posted five wins, two more than anyone else.

It has also slammed in 17 goals, four more than any other team. Kerala Blasters must be well aware it is facing an in-form side on Sunday at Fatorda.

Not surprisingly, the Kerala men haven’t started the season in roaring form. They are placed eighth in the table with six points, having won just one game. That sole win had come against Odisha FC (2-1) and the side then drew 1-1 with SC East Bengal last week.

Mumbai, on the other hand, comes into this match after winning four in a row – against ATK Mohun Bagan (5-1), Bengaluru (3-1), Jamshedpur (4-2) and Chennaiyin (1-0).

Des Buckingham’s men will be keen to make it five on the trot, but it may not be easy: Blasters may not be winning everything, but it isn’t losing that man, either; the side has not tasted defeat since losing to ATK Mohun Bagan in its opening match.

Buckingham said he was happy with the performances of his players. “We were the last to start pre-season, but I am happy with the work we have done and adapted to as a unit,” he said.

His counterpart, Ivan Vukomanovic, said Mumbai City was one of the best teams in the competition. “Every game is a fight for us, whether the opponent is from top of table or bottom,” the Blasters coach said.