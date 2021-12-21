ISL: SC East Bengal's Perosevic show caused for offence against AIFF referee

SC East Bengal forward Antonio Perosevic has been charged with 'violent conduct against referee' by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

Perosevic's reaction earned him a red card in the Indian Super League (ISL) against NorthEast United FC last week at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

According to a statement from ISL, the charge notice issued by the committee states Perosevic was 'expelled for using excessive force against referee'.

"Perosevic has been reported violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. Perosevic faces 'sanctions for serious infringement punishable by an expulsion undertaken against Match Officials', according to Article 50 of the Code," the statement read.

The player has been provided time till Thursday to submit a reply, defending his actions. Perosevic will remain ineligible for selection as he serves an automatic one-match ban in East Bengal's next game against Hyderabad FC on Thursday.