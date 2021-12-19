ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando triggers FC Goa release clause, set to join ATK Mohun Bagan

FC Goa was dealt with a shock on Sunday as coach Juan Ferrando triggered his release clause in a bid to join ATK Mohun Bagan, which parted ways with coach Antonio Habas on Saturday.

FC Goa president Akshay Tandon said on Twitter that Ferrnando informed the club of his decision this morning and "left no room for a discussion or a negotiation."

"With disappointment I'd like to confirm that @JuanFerrandoF has triggered his release clause, obliging us to release him of his duties so that he can join @atkmohunbaganfc. As long the money gets deposited in our accounts, we do not have a choice in his decision," he wrote.

With disappointment I'd like to confirm that @JuanFerrandoF has triggered his release clause, obliging us to release him of his duties so that he can join @atkmohunbaganfc. As long the money gets deposited in our accounts, we do not have a choice in his decision. — Akshay Tandon (@akshaytandon117) December 19, 2021

"....We have a championship squad and there is already a full strength of coaches and staff to fill in the gaps in the short term," he added.

Ferrando's decision to move to ATK Mohun Bagan comes less than a day after he led FC Goa to a 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC. FC Goa is currently placed seventh in the ISL table and has seven points from six games.