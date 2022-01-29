Kolkata Derby: ATKMB'S Tiri becomes first overseas player to 100 ISL appearances

ATK Mohun Bagan defender José Luis Espinosa Arroyo, also known as Tiri, became the first overseas player to reach 100 Indian Super League (ISL) appearances.

The 30-year-old centre-back lined-up for his side in the Kolkata Derby against SC East Bengal on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium to mark the record.

Tiri, who joined the ISL with ATK in 2015, has featured in every season of the league since and has also played for Jamshedpur FC before his move to ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020.

He has five league goals during his time in the ISL.