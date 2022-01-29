ISL 2021-22 News News Kolkata Derby: ATKMB'S Tiri becomes first overseas player to 100 ISL appearances Tiri lined-up for his side in the Kolkata Derby against SC East Bengal on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium to mark the record. Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 19:34 IST ATKMB defender Tiri in action in the ISL. - ISL MEDIA Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 19:34 IST ATK Mohun Bagan defender José Luis Espinosa Arroyo, also known as Tiri, became the first overseas player to reach 100 Indian Super League (ISL) appearances.The 30-year-old centre-back lined-up for his side in the Kolkata Derby against SC East Bengal on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium to mark the record.LIVE BLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Kolkata Derby LIVE scoreTiri, who joined the ISL with ATK in 2015, has featured in every season of the league since and has also played for Jamshedpur FC before his move to ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020.He has five league goals during his time in the ISL. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :