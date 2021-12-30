ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC ropes in Nikhil on loan from Hyderabad FC Nikhil will be representing the Bhubaneswar-based side till the end of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Team Sportstar 30 December, 2021 21:51 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Nikhil played in various local clubs in Mumbai before joining FC Pune City academy in 2019. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 30 December, 2021 21:51 IST Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC over the loan deal -- with an option for a permanent transfer -- of 21-year-old defender Nikhil Prabhu. He will be representing the Bhubaneswar-based side till the end of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.READ | ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Crivellaro ruled out for rest of the season Nikhil played in various local clubs in Mumbai before joining FC Pune City academy in 2019. He represented the Hyderabad FC reserve team before getting a call from the first team for the ongoing ISL season. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :