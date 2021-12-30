ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC ropes in Nikhil on loan from Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC over the loan deal -- with an option for a permanent transfer -- of 21-year-old defender Nikhil Prabhu.

He will be representing the Bhubaneswar-based side till the end of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

Nikhil played in various local clubs in Mumbai before joining FC Pune City academy in 2019. He represented the Hyderabad FC reserve team before getting a call from the first team for the ongoing ISL season.