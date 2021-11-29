ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC looks to extend winning run as SC East Bengal plans a turnaround 

Odisha FC will look to consolidate on the strong start it made with a confident win against former champion Bengaluru FC when it takes on a struggling SC East Bengal when they meet in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) game at the Tilak Maidan stadium on Tuesday.

The Kalinga Warriors, who finished at the bottom of the table last season, earned their first-ever win over Bengaluru FC with a comfortable 3-1 scoreline. Goals from Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez and striker Aridai Cabrera ensured that Odisha FC made the most of the opportunities despite not having the greater share of ball possession.

“The strategy is to remain competitive. In the end we cannot live in the last game which was good for us. Our thought now is to compete in the best way possible in the next match,” said Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez ahead of the match.

SC East Bengal is still smarting from a 0-3 loss against traditional rival ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous round. The Kolkata giant is yet to register a win and gives its new head coach Manolo Diaz a big challenge to overcome in the team’s third outing this season. “It will be a very important match against Odisha FC as we would like to gain the full three points. We will try be very focused on the task ahead and not think about our loss or Odisha’s win in the last match,” said Diaz.