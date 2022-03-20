Kerala Blasters FC's Prabhsukhan Gill wins ISL 2021-22 Golden Glove

Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill won the Golden Glove Award for the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season with seven cleansheets in 20 games.

It has been a breakthrough season for Gill who knows the feeling of playing second-fiddle a little too well. Despite being one of the talented 21, who were chosen for the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017, he remained in the shadows of first-choice keeper Dheeraj Singh throughout the tournament. From there, he went on to be the understudy of Dheeraj in the Indian Arrows Side, being the second choice to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the Bengaluru FC side, to waiting patiently to take over from Albino Gomes in his current side.

While injuries in sport is never a pleasant occurrence, if Albino Gomes’ injury early in the season, did bring something positive, it was Gill’s opportunity to take up the main role between the sticks and pave his way into displaying some of the best keeping in his young career.

READ: Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche wins ISL 2021-22 Golden Boot

Gill played 20 times for the Blasters this season, out of which he kept a clean sheet seven times. The player who came closest to challenging him till the very end was ATK Mohun Bagan’s, Amrinder Singh. However, after the Mariners were knocked out by Hyderabad FC in the semifinals, the young goalkeeper was set to win the Golden Glove award before playing his final game of the season.

Bagging two clean sheets in February, Gill also won the Emerging Player Award for the same month and helped his team stay top despite some below-par performances after the break, which followed due to Covid-19 induced complications.